Najib Razak Issues Apology For 1MDB Scandal, Maintains Innocence

Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak has publicly addressed the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal, apologizing to the nation for the controversy that occurred under his leadership.

In a press statement released after spending 26 months in prison, Najib expressed deep regret over the events surrounding 1MDB but reiterated his innocence in the scandal that has gripped the nation for years.

Najib acknowledged that the 1MDB debacle happened while serving as both the Minister of Finance and Prime Minister, stating, “It pains me every day to know that the 1MDB debacle happened under my watch.”

He issued an unreserved apology to the Malaysian people, reflecting on his role and the scandal’s severe consequences.

In his statement, Najib pointed to recent developments, including the conviction of PetroSaudi executives in Switzerland and an article by The Edge, as evidence that he was not the mastermind behind the misappropriation of 1MDB funds.

According to Najib, The Edge’s analysis of internal PetroSaudi emails revealed that the company, in collaboration with fugitive financier Jho Low, had deceived him.

“I was not aware that PetroSaudi was siphoning 1MDB funds, and I did not knowingly receive any money from the funds sent by 1MDB to PetroSaudi,” Najib stated.

Najib further emphasized that he believed the funds he received were political donations from Saudi Arabia, not misappropriated 1MDB money.

He pointed to court proceedings that confirmed two large donations from the Saudi government in 2010, which were not the subject of any criminal or civil cases.

Reflecting on the situation, Najib admitted that with the benefit of hindsight, he should have acted differently when questions arose regarding 1MDB’s operations.

He stated that while he initiated investigations into the matter, he initially trusted the explanations provided by the 1MDB board and management.

However, as his suspicions grew, he became more concerned about 1MDB’s financial issues and their potential impact on Malaysia’s diplomatic relations.

Despite his political fallout, Najib asserted that he should not be legally punished for actions he did not knowingly enable.

“As recent events have shown, I should not be victimized legally, too,” he said, maintaining that he did not collaborate with Jho Low in the siphoning of funds.

Najib expressed shock at the extent of the “wretched and unconscionable” actions within 1MDB.

While he regretted the outcome of the SRC International and 1MDB scandals, he argued that it would be unjust to hold him legally responsible for matters he did not orchestrate or knowingly support.

He concluded by expressing hope that the judicial process will ultimately vindicate him.

Najib, who has been serving his sentence since 2022, continues challenging his conviction and sentence related to the 1MDB case.

His latest statement comes as investigations and legal proceedings surrounding the scandal remain ongoing in Malaysia and internationally.

