Chinese Tourist Deletes Viral KLIA Express Complaints Following Malaysian Pushback

A series of social media posts criticizing Kuala Lumpur International Airport’s (KLIA) rail link system has been deleted after sparking a heated debate about customer service standards at the transportation hub.

The tourist, whose posts gained significant traction on the Chinese social platform Xiaohongshu, detailed how visitors are allegedly being directed to purchase more expensive KLIA Express tickets (RM55) without explaining cheaper alternatives.

For groups of two or more, the express train actually costs more than a taxi ride. Most visitors are seeking economical subway-like transportation but end up with premium-priced tickets due to insufficient explanation from staff.

She added that the rail service lacks a refund system for mistakenly purchased tickets.

From Bad Service to Emergency Calls

At the same time, staff members allegedly failed to provide clear price information or recommend more suitable options for group travellers.

The tourist described the service attitude as indifferent and noted significant communication barriers with international visitors.

She also compared the experience unfavourably with other Asian destinations:

I can normally travel in Thailand and South Korea. Don’t tell me I didn’t download translation apps or read travel guides. Even Google Translate is nearly useless here.

When the tourist contacted emergency services (999) for assistance, she was informed that her complaints about rail services and language barriers did not constitute an emergency and advised her to seek help through other channels.

A screenshot from the tourist’s Xiaohongshu post shows her phone dialling the emergency number, 999.

Cultural Clash on Chinese Social Media

The incident has sparked debate about tourist service standards at one of Malaysia’s primary transportation hubs.

In an earlier post by the tourist, she described the experience as discriminatory towards international visitors, citing difficulties with the lack of Chinese-language signboards and challenges understanding the local English accent.

“I will never visit Malaysia again,” she wrote.

In one of the deleted posts, the tourist acknowledged that she didn’t expect the backlash from Malaysian Xiaohongshu users who challenged her complaints about language accessibility.

They questioned her expectations of Mandarin-speaking services in a country where Mandarin is not the main language.

Several comments suggested joining tour groups as an alternative for tourists concerned about language barriers.

A screenshot of the tourist’s empty Xiaohongshu profile page showing “TA 还没有发布任何内容哦” (This user hasn’t posted any content yet).

