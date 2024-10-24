Carlsberg Malaysia Encourages Suppliers To Adopt Responsible Sourcing Practices

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Carlsberg Malaysia recently hosted its inaugural Supplier Day focused on responsible supply chain management, bringing together 64 upstream and manpower suppliers as part of its commitment to achieving net zero carbon emissions.

The event briefed suppliers on responsible sourcing practices and human rights compliance, with speakers from UN Global Compact Network Malaysia and Brunei (UNGCMYB), Capital Markets Malaysia (CMM), and Supplier Ethical Data Exchange (Sedex) Asia sharing insights.

Beyond adherence to Carlsberg’s Supplier and Licensee Code of Conduct, suppliers were urged to stay updated on labour and environmental regulations.

The company emphasized human rights principles, including fair labour practices, anti-discrimination measures, and protection of employee rights.

Suppliers after the Brewery Tour at Carlsberg Brewery in Shah Alam, Selangor. (Pix: Carlsberg Malaysia)

ESG Reporting and Sustainability

As a Sedex member, Carlsberg Malaysia encouraged suppliers to join the platform to improve their environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance.

The company has also adopted the Simplified ESG Disclosure Guide (SEDG), developed by CMM, to streamline ESG reporting for SMEs.

Managing Director Stefano Clini highlighted that since the launch of Together towards ZERO and Beyond ESG programme two years ago, Carlsberg Malaysia has made positive strides in delivering ESG priorities in pursuit of its purpose of “Brewing for a Better Today and Tomorrow”.

We have an ambitious goal to achieve zero carbon emissions in our brewery by 2030. However, we cannot do this alone; we invite our suppliers to collaborate and support us as we strive towards a mutually beneficial green transition journey. Opening Remarks by Stefano Clini, Managing Director of Carlsberg Malaysia. (Pix: Carlsberg Malaysia)

Experts Share Insights as Carlsberg Leads Sustainability Charge

The event featured presentations from experts, including Sudarsan Chandra Sekharan from the UN Global Compact Network Academy, who shared case studies on sustainable business practices.

The partnership between Carlsberg Malaysia and its suppliers showcases a genuine commitment to raising awareness throughout its supply chain.

Janna Dietrich, Senior Manager of Responsible Sourcing at Carlsberg Group Procurement, noted that Carlsberg Malaysia is the first in the Carlsberg Group to conduct a Supplier Day, marking a significant step in driving responsible sourcing ambitions.

I’m proud that this has allowed us to engage with key upstream suppliers to enrol in Sedex in order to comply with responsible sourcing standards and meet external due diligence requirements.

