Cancer Cases In Malaysia Show Alarming Rise, Late Detection Remains Major Concern

Malaysia’s cancer landscape is evolving rapidly, with recent data painting a concerning picture of increasing cases and persistent challenges in treatment access.

The Rakyat Post speaks with leading oncologist Dr Nur Fadhlina Abdul Satar for an in-depth analysis.

Dr Nur Fadhlina, also known as Dr. Nina, specializes in Clinical Oncology and works at Pantai Hospital, providing expert care and treatment for cancer patients.

Rising Numbers Across Gender Lines

Breast cancer leads Malaysia’s cancer statistics at 18 per cent, followed by colorectal cancer (14 per cent) and lung cancer (10 per cent), according to the Malaysia National Cancer Registry (MNCR) 2017-2021.

The registry shows a marked increase in cancer cases from 2017 to 2021.

Male cases rose to 107 per 100,000 from 86 in 2012-2016, while female cases increased to 120 per 100,000 from 101.

The lifetime risk of developing cancer by age 75 has increased to one in eight Malaysians, compared to one in 10 in the previous registry.

Data Gaps and Lifestyle Risks

Dr Nur Fadhlina points out that Malaysia’s cancer registry system is still evolving.

Our MNCR is relatively new and requires a concerted effort from both public and private sectors to complete a national registry data.

The rise in cancer rates correlates with other non-communicable diseases influenced by a sedentary lifestyle, smoking, and obesity.

Poor dietary habits and processed food consumption are significant contributors.

Late Detection Crisis and Treatment Access Gaps

A particularly alarming trend is the increase in late-stage diagnoses.

The percentage of cancer cases detected at stages three and four has risen to 65.1 per cent in 2017-2021 from 63.7 per cent in 2012-2016.

The late detection is due to fear, lack of empowerment, and poor health literacy.

The Covid-19 pandemic also significantly disrupted cancer screening and early detection efforts.

Movement restrictions and patient anxiety led to delayed diagnoses, while rural areas continue to face significant challenges in accessing treatment.

The East Coast has very few cancer centres. While efforts are being made to improve access in rural Sabah and Sarawak, more investment is needed.

Mixed Progress: Survival Rates Lag Despite Research Gains

Malaysia’s cancer survival rates also trail behind those of its regional neighbours.

The MySCan 2018 study showed that Malaysia’s five-year relative survival rate for breast cancer was 67 per cent, compared to Singapore’s 80 per cent.

On the other hand, Malaysia has seen positive developments in cancer research, and it is among the top two countries for sponsored clinical research in Southeast Asia.

Sponsored clinical research achieved its highest growth in 2023, with a 24 per cent increase in new sponsored studies, and the industry generated over RM1.16 billion in Gross National Income since 2012.

The wealth of spillover effect has also profoundly impacted Malaysia’s healthcare, especially with the access to innovative research treatment for our patients.

Education, Budget Key to Cancer Fight

Dr Nur Fadhlina stresses the importance of health education from a young age in school.

Children must be taught to lead an active lifestyle, incorporate exercise, and eat healthier.

The biggest challenge remains healthcare budget allocation, and with cancer therapeutics’ cost increasing sharply, she suggests that pooled procurement could help negotiate competitive pricing.

Healthcare insurance companies do need to work closely with healthcare providers to ensure their policy holders are getting the treatment they deserve.

Looking ahead, Dr Nur Fadhlina emphasizes strengthening health education programs and expanding cancer treatment facilities in rural areas.

She also advocates reinstating nationwide HPV vaccination programs, improving healthcare insurance coverage, and investing in specialized healthcare workforce training.

