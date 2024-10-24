Adeline Chang Faces MCMC’s RM50,000 Reckoning In Court

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Adeline Chang, known for her social media antics, is set to face charges in court today (24 October).

Adeline, who allegedly posted a children’s photo with inappropriate text on Facebook four months ago, will be charged under the Communications and Multimedia Act.

She posted on social media that she received a letter from the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) stating she needed to appear in court.

Her family has offered to pay the fine if she pleads guilty to avoid jail time.

She wrote that if she chose not to plead guilty, she would bear all the consequences, including lawyer fees, bail, and monthly court expenses.

Wrestling with Guilty Plea

The “troublemaker” is troubled about whether to plead guilty and laments her lack of financial independence, making her dependent on her family’s decisions.

In her post, she questions whether she should plead guilty and whether her financial dependence means she must comply with her family’s wishes.

According to her, MCMC officials suggested that cases brought to court typically have solid evidence and advised her to plead guilty.

So should I plead guilty or not? Who can understand my feelings and predicament?

MCMC Cracks Down on Adeline’s Controversial Post

The MCMC issued a statement on 23 June, saying they received reports about a Facebook user named “Adeline Chang” who uploaded a child’s photo with inappropriate text.

They launched an investigation and called her in for questioning.

Authorities subsequently seized her phone and SIM card.

She faces a maximum fine of RM50,000, one year’s imprisonment, or both under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 if found guilty.

How the Chang Duo Went From Dine-and-Dash to Digital Infamy

Adeline—one-half of the infamous Chang sisters—gained notoriety primarily due to repeated allegations of refusing to pay for food and services, which sparked controversy on social media.

Due to her behaviours, Adeline was reportedly blacklisted from major ride-sharing services, further increasing her notoriety.

The sister yang viral sebab naik grab tak bayar. Scammer tapi guna mental health issues as justification https://t.co/IrOeGpW6fk — Hilmi Adi Ruzaini (@HilmiAdi) October 11, 2024

She also faced backlash, particularly regarding her compensated appearances during livestreams, leading to public dissatisfaction and accusations of exploiting publicity.

Her younger sister Alice became infamous after she posted photos of herself kissing pretzel dough while working at Auntie Anne’s, leading to significant public backlash regarding hygiene.

Due to the controversy over her actions, Alice was terminated from her position.

She went on to take on multiple short-lived jobs across various sectors, the latest of which was a sales assistant position at Indya Brickfields.

