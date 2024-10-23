Woman Claims Government Doctor Was Rude When She Asked For MC, Twitter Peeps Say Time For SISPAA

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A woman on Twitter recently complained about a doctor in a government clinic who allegedly belittled her when she badly needed a sick certificate (MC).

Adlina (@adlinakml) fell ill and needed an MC to rest at home. Her bosses also told her to rest first before going to the clinic.

She was initially excited to get cheap treatment but her experience soon turned her away from visiting public clinics.

Her experience immediately soured when the doctor attending to her was allegedly rude. When Adlina asked if she could get MC, the doctor allegedly asked why she didn’t come earlier and claimed Adlina was just acting up.

the doctor's consultation macam sial. i minta mc bc i obviously didn't go to work today sbb im fucking dying



me: kalau saya nak mc for today boleh?

dr: kalau nak mc kenapa tak datang awal kenapa now baru dtg?

me: sebab sy tak larat dr, pagi td sy takboleh bangun

dr: sekarang – https://t.co/nh3k9UZfZE — ad;🍉 (@adlinakml) October 22, 2024

Adlina explained that she couldn’t get up because she was feeling really sick, so her bosses also told her to head to the clinic later. The doctor allegedly insisted that it was all an excuse.

Adlina couldn’t stand the doctor’s flippant attitude any longer and exclaimed “Oh my God!” loudly in the clinic, drawing the attention of the other two doctors.

After that, Adlina said the doctor spoke nicely to her and found out she worked until late as a barista. Only then the doctor said she understood and gave her the MC.

i left this out but yes i did eventually got the mc but that's only after i said omg tu and sbb she asked abt my job and i said barista baru dia mcm "ohh kerja sampai malam kaann, faham.. patut lah" patut lah😭 whatever work i do kalau i nak mc sbb i tak larat nak kerja u – — ad;🍉 (@adlinakml) October 22, 2024

Adlina said the doctor should have issued the MC regardless of her working hours because she wasn’t fit for work in her condition.

She added that she usually goes to a private clinic but since she just started a full-time job in the middle of the year, her claims are limited and going to the government clinic was the best option.

Despite her poor experience, she said her only good experience with public healthcare was at Shah Alam Hospital. She praised the hospital staff and doctors although their system needed improvements.

Netizens advised her to report the rude doctor to the Public Complaints Management System (SISPAA) and not to let similar behaviours go off the hook.

Meanwhile, a commenter shared a similar experience when they went to a private clinic. They had a bad case of diarrhoea and only went to the clinic once it was all settled but the doctor yelled at her for asking for MC.

Someone who claimed to work in the Health Ministry (KKM) said these behaviours were normal because the doctors were treated as badly. They could allegedly only take MC if they have “collapsed.”

In addition, it was allegedly difficult to request MC from government clinics compared to private due to some legalities.

The incident showed that it’s important to advocate for ourselves although it would have been nice to be listened to from the start. Hopefully, more people can develop more empathy and understanding for others.

Please sispa, cannot let this kind of attitude off the hook — Farah Nr. (@farahmnf) October 22, 2024

LMAO sama mcm kes diarrhea many many years kat pvt clinic. I already informed my boss & went to clinic in the afternoon when I was feeling a bit okay after many rounds of laosai. I asked for MC & he yelled at me for asking MC. Dia nak aku dtg sambil cirit kat klinik dia ke? 😂 — SPIDER-CAT 🐾 (@arhmn__) October 22, 2024

Kalau purposely minta nak minta MC baik pergi pvt klinik .. Goverment mmg susah sikit nak bagi MC, sbb MC gomen laku kat court x pvt klinik x laku — skirtlabuh (@skirt_kembang) October 22, 2024

Sorry.. dulu masa i keja kat kkm pun macam ni layan patient.



Very unprofessional bila fikir balik…



Mainly sbb kitorang susah nak dapat MC, slalu shortstaffed, we dont get the luxury untuk amik MC unless collapsed.



Dia mcm projecting my inner sufferings to patients 💀 — Allahumma barik 🔺 (@ragedmom) October 22, 2024

