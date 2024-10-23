[Watch] Malay Singer, Chinese Pianist Unite In Viral MRT Performance, Showcasing Malaysia’s Harmony

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a heartwarming display of Malaysia’s multicultural spirit, a video capturing an impromptu musical collaboration between a Chinese pianist and a Malay singer at an MRT station has gone viral, earning praise as “the most beautiful side of Malaysia”.

The video, posted on the Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu by user “Winson热爱音乐” (Winson Loves Music), shows Winson playing the piano at the Bukit Bintang MRT station when a Malay man named Afiq approaches, eager to join in.

What started as a casual interaction took an unexpected turn when Afiq, instead of choosing an English or Malay song, requested to sing “小幸运” (A Little Happiness), a Chinese song by Taiwanese singer Hebe Tien.

The footage captures Afiq’s passionate performance, complete with clear pronunciation, creating a touching scene that has resonated with viewers across social media platforms.

In response to comments, Winson revealed that Afiq’s interest in Chinese music extends beyond this single performance.

Afiq told me he loves Chinese songs by Jay Chou and JJ Lin. It’s what motivated him to start learning Chinese, so he could sing their songs in the future.

Music: The Universal Language

The video has sparked widespread discussion online, with many netizens expressing admiration for Afiq’s enthusiasm and vocal skills.

One commenter wrote, “This is truly the most beautiful side of Malaysia!”

Others saw the interaction as a microcosm of Malaysia’s diverse society, with one user noting, “The integration of multiple races is Malaysia’s most beautiful scenery.”

As the video continues to circulate, it serves as a poignant reminder of the unifying power of music and the strength of Malaysia’s multicultural identity.



