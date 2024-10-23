[Watch] Foreigner Disguised As Cleaner Attempts To Kidnap 2-Year-Old, Caught By Residents

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A foreigner disguised as a cleaner entered a residential home attempting to kidnap a 2-year-old child in Kampung Bunga Raya, Kuang, Selangor.

He was discovered by residents and fled in panic, but was eventually surrounded and caught by the residents before being handed over to the police.

Two videos later circulated on Facebook.

One video shows the foreigner with his hands tied to his chest, kneeling on the ground, being questioned by the public.

The other video shows the same foreigner tied up and lying on the ground.

Suburban Siren: A Neighbor’s Distress Call

According to Harian Metro, Sungai Buloh District Police Chief Superintendent Mohd Hafiz Muhammad Nor confirmed receiving a report from a 47-year-old local woman.

She reported hearing her neighbour’s cries for help about an attempted child abduction at 12:40 PM yesterday. When she rushed to her neighbour’s house, she saw the suspect fleeing quickly.

The local woman and residents worked together to chase the suspect, finally catching him at a garbage dump 500 meters from the scene.

There was a struggle to detain the suspect, and the public restrained the man with rope.

Lone Wolf in Cleaner’s Clothing

Meanwhile, Sin Chew quoted Mohd Hafiz as saying that the suspect acted alone, taking advantage of an unattended moment to carry away the child from the living room.

Fortunately, the child’s family discovered this and called for help from neighbours.

He added that the police have opened an investigation file and are investigating the case under Section 363 (Kidnapping) of the Penal Code.

The police are also urging those with information to come forward to nearby police stations or contact the investigating officer, Inspector Mohamad Azammudin Mohd Razib, at 016-566 1597 to provide information.

