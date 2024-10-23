Stray Removal Efforts Interrupted By Animal Activists?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In an attempt to capture stray dogs and relocate them to a safer place, a man is allegedly facing roadblocks as he took to TikTok (@tmvn.devan) to share his frustration.

The traps he set proved futile when certain local residents, whom the man referred to as “animals rights warriors” allegedly interfered.

These individuals reportedly opened the trap and freed the animals, disregarding the original plan for their relocation.

This situation led to heated debates online. @_c_zar voiced his frustration on X (formerly Twitter) criticizing those who thwarted the uncle’s efforts.

Dasar bebal, orang nak tangkap pun tak kasi, lepastu kalau dibiar, PBT datang tembak, diaorang juga memekak macam babi. — Sitora Harimau Jadian (@_c_zar) October 21, 2024

According to him, the lack of cooperation could result in municipal authorities (PBT) stepping in and handling the issue more harshly.

The tweet garnered significant attention, amassing over 533.6K views and sparking a conversation on animal rights and local activism.

The reactions highlight a divide between efforts to manage stray populations and the concerns of animal activists.

Tu la pasal terpaling sayang binatang



Depa x pergi sekolah ni, membaca pun malas — Lucifer Morningstar (@Lord_Crynaux) October 22, 2024

