GISBH CEO And 21 Individuals Charged As Members Of Organized Crime Group

Datuk Nasiruddin Mohd Ali, CEO of Global Ikhwan Service and Business Holdings (GISBH), and his wife, Azura Md Yusof, are among 22 individuals charged with belonging to an organized crime group at the Selayang Sessions Court today (23 October).

Nasiruddin and the other 21 accused nodded in understanding as the court interpreter read the charges before Judge Lailatul Zuraida Harron@Harun.

They were charged under Section 130V(1) of the Penal Code [Act 574], which carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

The alleged offences occurred between October 2020 and September 2024 at 33-G Jalan Desa 9/6, Bandar Country Homes Rawang, Gombak District, Selangor.

Bail Request Denied

News reports added that Mohammad Adib At-Tamimi, son of the late founder of the Al-Arqam group, Ashaari Muhammad, more popularly known as Abuya (Arabic for father), was among those charged.

The prosecution team includes Deputy Public Prosecutors Datuk Razali Che Ani, Datuk Nazran Mohd Sham, Lina Hamimi Ismail, and Siti Hajar Mat Radzi.

The accused are represented by lawyers Datuk Rosli Kamaruddin, Zaim Rosli, Dorina Abdullah, Boestamam Ahmad, and M. Hafiz Zainal Abidin.

During the proceedings, defence lawyer Datuk Rosli Kamaruddin requested bail for all defendants until the case was transferred to the High Court.

The judge denied the request, citing jurisdictional limitations and set 23 December for case management.

Serious Allegations Against GISBH

GISBH is currently under investigation for serious allegations, including sodomy, child abuse, human trafficking, tax evasion and deviant Islamic teachings.

On 10 October, Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department Director, Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zin, stated that the top leader of GISBH was among 58 individuals re-arrested under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (SOSMA).

Under SOSMA, police can arrest and detain individuals suspected of security offences without a warrant, which is a key feature of the law but also a point of controversy.

Additionally, 35 individuals remain in remand, 273 have been released on bail, 37 were freed unconditionally, two were handed over to the Kedah State Islamic Religious Affairs Department, and one was referred to the Immigration Department for deportation.

Since the first phase of Operation Global began in early September, a total of 415 individuals, including the top management of GISBH, have been detained, and 625 victims aged between two months and 28 years have been rescued by the police.

Business Empire Under Fire

Malaysians are divided over the controversial allegations against GISBH, which has raised concerns about the integrity of Islamic economic enterprises.

It created a rift within the community as some supported the conglomerate while others condemned it.

Islam mengajarkan agar kita membayar gaji/upah pekerja.



GISBH pula tak percaya sistem gaji kerana mereka guna sistem perhambaan.



Ekonomi yang ditegakkan melalui perhambaan BUKAN ekonomi Islam, bahkan ekonomi Jahiliyah, dan tidak perlu dipertahankan. pic.twitter.com/0UCWnM6ZQL — Bintu Talib 🇲🇾🇵🇸❤️ (@BintuTalib23) October 1, 2024

Before its legal troubles, GISBH was under scrutiny, mainly because Dr. Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin, the Mufti of Perlis, raised concerns about the group’s teachings and practices.

Mohd Asri, better known as Dr MAZA, expressed concern over the blind obedience to leaders within GISBH, which he attributes to the cult-like glorification of their religious leaders.

He believes this creates a mindset where followers view their leaders as infallible.

