Carlsberg Malaysia’s Top Ten Charity To Raise RM17.4 Million For Education

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Carlsberg Malaysia’s flagship Top Ten Charity Campaign (Top Ten) aims to raise RM17.4 million for 12 beneficiaries, demonstrating its continued success in its 37th year of supporting educational development in Malaysia.

Stefano Clini, Managing Director of Carlsberg Malaysia, announced the mission during the campaign’s annual celebration.

We are committed to continue funding and organising the Top Ten with greater purpose of brewing a better today and tomorrow for the communities we engage with.

The beneficiaries include three schools from Sabah and Sarawak, marking the campaign’s significant expansion into East Malaysia.

The initiative also includes new partnerships with the Federation of Chinese Associations Malaysia (Huazong) and Hospital Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman (Hospital UTAR).

The first Top Ten Charity Concert 2024 raised RM1,888,888 for SJKC Tsun Jin. (Pix: Carlsberg Malaysia)

Carlsberg’s Half-Billion Fundraising Legacy Takes an Eco-Forward Turn

Under Carlsberg Malaysia’s stewardship, the campaign has now raised a cumulative total of RM568 million for 684 schools nationwide since its inception, maintaining its position as the country’s longest-running and most successful education fundraising platform.

The brewery’s commitment to sustainability is reflected in this year’s theme, ‘Championing Education Today for a Greener Tomorrow.’

The amount to be raised for each beneficiary under Carlsberg Malaysia’s Top Ten Charity Campaign 2024. (Pix: Carlsberg Malaysia)

Clini said this theme aligns with its pledge to support United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 4 (Quality Education) and 13 (Climate Action).

By driving inclusion and climate awareness in education, we are cultivating in a brighter future generation and environment for Malaysia. We invite everyone to join us in this meaningful journey as we strive to create a positive impact on our communities. Stefano Clini, Carlsberg Malaysia’s Managing Director. (Pix: Carlsberg Malaysia)

Bridging the Peninsula-Borneo Divide

Carlsberg Malaysia has also introduced the innovative Top Ten Green Club, a new initiative to engage students in environmental responsibility through recycling and sustainability projects as part of school co-curricular activities.

The brewing company’s partnership with Huazong has established the Carlsberg-Huazong Education Fund, which provides scholarships to deserving students.

“Together with Carlsberg Malaysia, we believe that no dream should be hindered by financial barriers,” said Huazong President Tan Sri Datuk Seri Panglima T.C. Goh.

He added that through this Carlsberg Huazong Education Fund, they are dedicated to providing scholarships to deserving students to pursue their tertiary education.

Wong Kah Woh, Deputy Minister of Education, commended Carlsberg Malaysia’s achievement, particularly highlighting the campaign’s successful expansion to East Malaysia and its record-breaking fundraising success.

As a pioneer in fundraising for education, the Top Ten not only performs outstandingly in Peninsular Malaysia but has extended its influence to Sabah and Sarawak.

Blending Local Artists with Educational Cause

The successful fundraising demonstrates the campaign’s significant growth and Carlsberg Malaysia’s enhanced commitment to educational development and community enrichment.

The brewery supports local entertainment, organizing charity concerts featuring Malaysian artists, including Ribbon Ooi, Justin Ng, Fuying & Sam, Nicole Lai Chung Fung, Ash Lu, Geraldine Gan, and Vanessa Reynauld.

The campaign’s celebration events will continue through October and November, showcasing the positive impact of the funds raised on participating educational institutions nationwide.

Those interested in learning more about Carlsberg Malaysia’s educational initiatives can find details of the Top Ten campaign’s achievements and future plans on the company’s social media platforms or website.

(From left) Local artists Justin Ng, Ash Lu, Vannesa Reynauld, Geraldine Gan, Ribbon Ooi, Nicole Lai Chung Fung, Fuying and Sam are performing during the Top Ten Road Show. (Pix: Carlsberg Malaysia)



READ MORE: Carlsberg Malaysia’s Top Ten Charity Campaign Ignites Hope, Gathering RM20.5 Million For Educational And Environmental Progress

READ MORE: Carlsberg Scores Big With Liverpool FC Legends Night

READ MORE: Sakura Den Scores Big With Carlsberg: The Ultimate Football Viewing Experience

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.