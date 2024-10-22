[Watch] Venom Fights A Xenophage In This Wayang Kulit Clip

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

After the character Venom is batik-fied, his story is brought to life in Wayang Kulit.

READ MORE: Malaysian Illustrator Arif Rafhan Made This Batik-Inspired Venom Artwork!

Sony Pictures Malaysia collaborated with Fusion Wayang Kulit to create a mini trailer of Venom: The Last Dance to illustrate the battle Eddie Brock (played by Tom Hardy) and Venom are about to face. In the clip, Venom faces off with a Xenophage, a feral alien being that hunts Symbiotes like Venom.

The artistic and creative endeavour which blends modern cinema with the rich tradition of Wayang Kulit Kelantan was two months in the making.

It was revealed that Sony Pictures Malaysia reached out to Tintoy Chuo, the founder of Fusion Wayang Kulit to make something localised to promote the film.

Chuo is known for fusing pop culture with wayang kulit and has created many movie characters into wayang kulit renditions such as Ksatria Kelawar (Batman), Perwira Besi (Iron Man), Budak Grogu (Grogu), Hulubalang Empayar (Stormtrooper), and Sangkala Vedeh (Darth Vader).

To make Venom in wayang kulit, Chuo worked with master puppeteer Muhammad Dain Othman. The wayang kulit puppets were made using cowhides and the wayang kulit motifs were carefully included in the characters’ designs.

They also had to ensure that the puppets were made using high-quality cowhides to get the best visual effects when the puppets are shown behind a white screen.

Chuo said they were honoured to collaborate with Sony Pictures Malaysia and thanked them for their efforts to promote traditional arts.

Fusion Wayang Kulit also educates the public about the beautiful art form through their Facebook posts.

If you’re keen to learn more about wayang kulit and how to make shadow puppets, Fusion Wayang Kulit occasionally holds workshops at GMBB KL.

We have previously included the workshops in our weekly Weekend Activities & Events list so do check regularly to keep up to date!

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.