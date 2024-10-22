“Spit Make Food Halal?” Malaysians Slam FB Post For Inciting Racial Hatred Near Deepavali

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Deepavali is around the corner and there’s already a Facebook post trying to incite racial tension.

The Facebook post claimed that non-Hindu businesses benefit the most from Deepavali sales. The person who wrote the post also claimed that non-Hindu businesses use Hindu or Tamil names for their shops to trick customers.

The post then proceeded to list a few businesses in Brickfields allegedly owned by non-Hindu owners.

He then urged everyone to avoid non-Hindu-owned restaurants and claimed that non-Hindus spit in food to make it halal (???).

He believes non-Hindus have an agenda against Hinduism and are involved in conversion activities. However, he didn’t elaborate further on the conversion activities he thought had been carried out.

There’s one business that he seemed to support and that is Hanifa Textiles. He ended the post by saying Hindus are “empowering the Indian Muslims, Bangladesh, and Pakistanis economically.”

Fortunately, not many were taken in by the post and called out the person’s agenda. Some pointed out that they are in Malaysia right now instead of India. Thus, they said they should be supporting all Malaysian businesses instead.

People also spoke against the belief that non-Hindus spit in the food to make it halal because anyone with a good head knows it doesn’t work that way. This belief could have stemmed from a case in India and had been fact-checked here.

A Facebook user asked for evidence of the outrageous claim, citing that it was an irresponsible 3R-related statement to make as the lie might harm innocent communities.

Meanwhile, another person believes that he has the right to buy from whoever gives him the best value for money in a multi-religious and multiracial country. He said it’s an open market and not a racial race to the top.

Some agreed that the post was not made in the spirit of Deepavali because the celebration encourages sharing joy and gifts with others. They added that the spirit of giving transcends religious boundaries and teaches the importance of kindness and understanding towards other faiths.

