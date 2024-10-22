Nowhere To Run – Singapore’s VEP System Displays Unpaid Malaysian Summons?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Recent online rumours suggest that law enforcement agencies will track the unpaid traffic fines of Singaporean car owners who have applied for the Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) upon entering Malaysia.

According to social media posts, for vehicles that have installed the VEP Radio Frequency Identification (VEP-RFID) sticker, the system’s LED notice board will automatically display whether the vehicle owner has any unpaid fines when passing through the Johor Bahru checkpoint or the Malaysia-Singapore Second Link checkpoint.

Furthermore, law enforcement units can inquire about the number of accumulated traffic fines for the vehicle owner.

In the future, vehicle owners may be required to clear their fines before being allowed to pass through the checkpoint and exit the country.

This measure has sparked widespread discussion online.

Most comments express support for the government’s new policy, believing that it will effectively reduce traffic violations.

Non-compliance with VEP Could Result in RM2,000 Penalty

The VEP is mandatory for all foreign-registered vehicles entering Malaysia.

It is issued by the Road Transport Department (JPJ) and must be registered online.

A processing fee of RM10 is required for the VEP registration, after which a VEP-RFID tag valid for five years will be issued.

In addition to the VEP, foreign vehicles must pay a Road Charge of RM20 per entry into Malaysia.

A penalty of up to RM2,000 can be imposed for non-compliance with VEP regulations, stressing the importance of adherence.

