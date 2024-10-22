GSC Cinema At Citta Mall To Close On 30 October

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Golden Screen Cinemas (GSC) has announced that it will close its cinema at Citta Mall in Petaling Jaya, Selangor, on 30 October to improve operational efficiency.

In a statement, GSC CEO Koh Mei Lee said that the closure of the Citta Mall cinema is to allow the chain to focus on operating cinemas in nearby areas with higher foot traffic and population density.

The nearest GSC cinema to Citta Mall is at Paradigm Mall, less than five kilometres away.

As a market leader, she said GSC focuses on bringing future-oriented entertainment experiences to audiences.

Lights, Camera, Relocation: GSC’s Strategic Cinema Shuffle

Koh added that GSC is adjusting to market conditions, considering consumer demands for appropriate cinema locations.

Other measures taken by GSC to improve operational efficiency include implementing digital and modern measures for ticket purchases, such as upgrading the chain’s mobile app and introducing 5th-generation ticket vending machines to enhance audience service quality.

GSC also announced the impending closure of the Citta Mall cinema through its Facebook page.

From Golden Harvest to Silver Screen Empire

Before this, GSC announced the closure of multiple locations, including cinemas at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur and Klang Parade Mall, which had recently shut down.

The decision to close more GSC outlets is also attributed to growing competition within the cinema industry, forcing GSC to reassess its operational strategy.

GSC was founded 1987 as Golden Communications Circuit through a joint venture between Hong Kong’s Golden Harvest and the Malaysian conglomerate PPB Group.

Over the years, GSC has expanded its reach, becoming the leading cinema exhibitor in Malaysia with over 624 screens nationwide.

GSC also offers top-tier luxury cinema choices through Aurum Theatre, with twin-seat tickets priced up to RM350.

