Ex-Death Row Inmate Cites ‘Eight-Part Dismemberment’ In TikTok Profile

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A former death row inmate convicted in a gruesome dismemberment case has recently emerged on social media platform TikTok.

Khairul Anuar Zakaria, 64, was sentenced to death for a murder involving the dismemberment of a victim into eight parts, has created an account to share his life experiences and spread what he claims are positive messages.

The move has shocked and angered many members of the public, who argue that Khairul’s actions demonstrate a lack of remorse and even pride in his notorious past.

Critics have been particularly vocal about the insensitivity of his social media presence to the victim’s family.

Controversial Profile Description Fuels Debate

Khairul’s initial TikTok profile, which explicitly mentioned the “eight-part dismemberment case,” drew sharp criticism for its perceived callousness towards the victim’s loved ones.

The reference to the gruesome details of his crime has been a focal point of the ensuing public debate.

In response to the mounting criticism, the account profile was swiftly altered, removing the controversial section.

However, vigilant social media users had already captured and circulated screenshots of the original content, ensuring the issue remained in the public eye.



Bukan keluarga mangsa tengok description akaun TikTok dia ni pun rasa menyirap, apatah lagi kenalan rapatnya.. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/q8fq6DEot0 — JalaIMisai (@jllmisai) October 20, 2024

From Shame to Storytelling

Critics argue that Khairul’s attempt to rebrand himself while using language that references his violent past is deeply problematic.

There’s concern that his apparent lack of genuine remorse and efforts to monetize his criminal history could set a dangerous precedent.

Some worry this might encourage other ex-convicts to seek public sympathy and attention through similar means.

Others pointed out that in the past, just saying you’ve been to prison was shameful.

Even after release, people were ashamed to return to their villages, fearing strange looks, but now it’s different; they can even loudly boast about it as a story.

abah hayat ni tak boleh ke duduk diam je dan tak payah keluarkan papee statement even ada mana2 media offer nak buat iv sekali pun. dia punya statement tu macam benda kecik je dia buat. padahal membunuh. dah la membunuh, kerat 8 pulak. 🤬 tolong la pikir perasaan family mangsa! — diana.zdi (@dianazdi_) October 21, 2024

From Death Row to Release

The victim, iron factory worker Chuah Leng Hai, was beheaded and dismembered into eight parts on 4 April 2001 in Alor Setar, Kedah.

His internal organs and genitals also removed.

Items related to cult worship were found at the crime scene, which the police likened to a version of the “Mona Fandey murder and dismemberment case” at the time.

Khairul, sentenced to death for the murder of Chuah, was later pardoned in May 2018 by the Sultan of Kedah, and his death sentence was commuted to life imprisonment.

In February, the government’s decision to abolish life imprisonment impacted various cases, including Khairul, whose sentence was changed to 35 years.

Following his release on 3 October, Khairul expressed a newfound faith and aims to guide others, reflecting on his life choices before imprisonment.

Khairul’s TikTok account has over 34,000 followers and 13 videos.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.