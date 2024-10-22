Alice Chang Quits Clothing Shop Over ‘Low Pay’ After One Day

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Alice Chang has set the online world abuzz again with her latest stunt.

Alice, known for her “creative content,” recently took on a new job but dramatically quit after just one day, citing her newfound fame as the reason.

She worked at Indya KL, a traditional Indian clothing boutique in Kuala Lumpur, showcasing a shift in her career from the food and beverage industry.

In a text message to her employer, Alice claimed her mother insisted she quit due to the low salary, given her recent rise to fame.

Alice also demanded RM80 for her day’s work.

Alice’s Job Carousel: Employment Power Trip

Alice has faced multiple job changes recently, sparking discussions on the fleeting nature of internet fame.

While some see Alice’s job-hopping hijinks as a clever marketing ploy, others argue that it shows Malaysia’s job market is easier to crack than a fortune cookie.

Alice was recently terminated from her position at Nando’s for violating company policy by sharing inappropriate images online.

She gained notoriety after a video of her kissing dough at Auntie Anne’s went viral, sparking widespread attention on social media.

dear alice chang, ko stop selfie dekat tempat kerja boleh tak? faham je nak cari rezeki tapi muka ko tu dah wanted sis. https://t.co/LETbPG6ZJE — Eman X ايمن (@estarossadness) October 17, 2024

The Chang Sisters’ Wild Ride to Internet Infamy

Her sister Adeline – known for her distinctive fashion choice of consistently wearing red – also has a history of going viral for various reasons.

Adeline first gained infamy for allegedly refusing to pay for e-hailing rides, reportedly causing frustration among drivers.

Adeline has repeatedly worn a red dress, contributing to her notoriety and public image. (Pix: Facebook/Adeline Chang)

In one incident at a restaurant, Adeline was filmed allegedly refusing to pay for food she consumed despite evidence from CCTV footage showing she ate more than she claimed.

She also gained attention for various livestreams, extending beyond seafood events to modelling wedding gowns and other collaborations.

