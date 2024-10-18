Malaysian Chinese Tycoon Kidnapped In Johor Bahru, Pays RM20 Million Ransom
The kidnappers left a mobile phone at the victim’s house to communicate with his wife about the ransom.
A 59-year-old Malaysian Chinese tycoon was kidnapped outside his home in Johor Bahru as he was preparing to take a ride-hailing service to Senai Airport.
Three masked men suddenly appeared, beating him with wooden sticks and threatening him with a gun before abducting him.
Blindfolded and his hands bound with chains, they took him to a “dark room” about 10 minutes from his home.
The victim remained silent during the abduction to avoid harm, as the kidnappers were armed.
The Price of Freedom
The kidnappers initially demanded a RM30 million ransom but eventually settled for RM20 million.
A Singaporean friend transferred RM15 million through a link provided by the kidnappers.
The remaining RM5 million in cash was delivered to a residential area in Johor Bahru.
The tycoon was released around 7 PM the same day, about 14 hours after the abduction and reported the incident to the police about 2 hours after his release.
He suffered minor injuries: a cut on his left thigh and scratches on his wrists.
Low-Key Lifestyle
The tycoon is reportedly a well-known property developer who had previously completed a major land deal in Kuala Lumpur’s Golden Triangle area.
Despite his wealth, the tycoon is known for dressing casually in short-sleeved shirts, shorts, and slippers and maintains a low profile.
With diversified business interests, he frequently travels between Johor Bahru and Kuala Lumpur for business.
China Press first reported this story in a lengthy series of detailed reports, which provided extensive coverage of the incident.
