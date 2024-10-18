Malaysian Chinese Tycoon Kidnapped In Johor Bahru, Pays RM20 Million Ransom

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A 59-year-old Malaysian Chinese tycoon was kidnapped outside his home in Johor Bahru as he was preparing to take a ride-hailing service to Senai Airport.

Three masked men suddenly appeared, beating him with wooden sticks and threatening him with a gun before abducting him.

Blindfolded and his hands bound with chains, they took him to a “dark room” about 10 minutes from his home.

The victim remained silent during the abduction to avoid harm, as the kidnappers were armed.

AI-generated images depicting the abduction process. (Pix: China Press)

The Price of Freedom

The kidnappers initially demanded a RM30 million ransom but eventually settled for RM20 million.

A Singaporean friend transferred RM15 million through a link provided by the kidnappers.

The remaining RM5 million in cash was delivered to a residential area in Johor Bahru.

The tycoon was released around 7 PM the same day, about 14 hours after the abduction and reported the incident to the police about 2 hours after his release.

He suffered minor injuries: a cut on his left thigh and scratches on his wrists.

Low-Key Lifestyle

The tycoon is reportedly a well-known property developer who had previously completed a major land deal in Kuala Lumpur’s Golden Triangle area.

Despite his wealth, the tycoon is known for dressing casually in short-sleeved shirts, shorts, and slippers and maintains a low profile.

With diversified business interests, he frequently travels between Johor Bahru and Kuala Lumpur for business.

China Press first reported this story in a lengthy series of detailed reports, which provided extensive coverage of the incident.

