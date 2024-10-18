Police Seek Woman Who Scammed RM7 Million Selling Gold Online At Cheap Prices

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Police are looking for a woman who sold gold online at below-market prices, deceiving at least 18 victims who lost over RM7 million.

Federal Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) Director Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf said in a press conference that the police had received 18 reports of fraud related to the sale of gold jewellery since last month.

The female suspect, 37-year-old Siti Hajartul Haini Abd Hamid, was last seen in Jitra, Kedah.

She sold gold jewellery below-market prices, about RM150 to RM200 per gram.

The current market price for 999 gold in Malaysia is approximately RM430 per gram, while 916 gold is about RM 410 per gram.

The Golden Trap

He revealed that the suspect would deliver the jewellery as promised in the first few transactions to gain the trust of her customers.

Interested buyers had to wait for several weeks before obtaining the jewelry. However, starting in July, all buyers stopped receiving their ordered jewellery and subsequently were unable to contact the suspect.

Police are investigating the case under Section 420 of the Penal Code (cheating).

He urged those with information to contact investigating officers Inspector Mohd Zulhakimi Ab Hamid (014-5390552) or Inspector Low Pei Yi (012-5381907) to assist in the police investigation.

