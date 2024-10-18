Budget 2025: Individual Income Tax Relief Extended For Healthcare, Sports Activities For Parents

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The government proposes to review individual income tax relief rates for matters related to sports activities and healthcare for the elderly.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said that relief expansion involves five categories.

First, tax relief for parents’ full medical check-up expenses is expanded to cover vaccination costs.

Second, tax relief for sports equipment and activity expenses is extended to parents.

Sweat and Save: The Fitness Tax Break

Parents can claim tax relief of up to RM1,000 for sports equipment and activity expenses for 2025.

Third, tax relief for medical treatment expenses for parents is expanded to include grandparents.

Fourth, the individual income tax exemption on childcare allowance is extended to cover elderly care, specifically for parents and grandparents.

Fifth, additional tax deductions for employers who pay childcare allowances are also extended to cover elderly care, namely parents and grandparents.

The government has also raised the income tax relief for individual premium medical and education insurance payments to RM4,000.

This change is beneficial for families planning insurance coverage.

Love and Taxes: A Boost for Disabled Couples

Anwar, also the Finance Minister, said these while presenting the 2025 Budget 2025 in the Dewan Rakyat today (18 Oct).

At the same time, additional tax relief for disabled couples has been raised to RM7,000, and there are also increased provisions for taxpayers with unmarried disabled children.

The tax relief for taxpayers with unmarried children who are persons with disabilities (OKU) has been increased to RM8,000.

This applies regardless of the child’s age.

