12YO Klang Girl Almost Sold Into Prostitution During 4-Day Kidnapped Ordeal

A 12-year-old girl has been safely recovered after a harrowing four-day kidnapping ordeal that involved sexual assault and an attempted sale to a prostitution ring, local police reported.

The incident occurred in Klang on 8 October when the girl went missing after leaving her flat to collect food.

A review of closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage from premises near the incident location shows the victim walking before entering a black Perodua Myvi car.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan revealed in a press conference that the victim was held captive in an apartment in Setia Alam, where she was forced to smoke e-cigarettes and subsequently sexually assaulted by two male suspects.

Connection to the Victim’s Family

He said the ringleader attempted to sell the girl to a prostitution ring in Chow Kit, one of Kuala Lumpur’s major red-light districts.

However, due to the police widely publicizing the missing person’s notice, the ring feared trouble and dared not buy the girl.

After failing to sell the girl, seeing no more profit to be made, the kidnappers called a ride-hailing service to send her home.

One of the female suspects turned out to be an ex-girlfriend of the victim’s brother, explaining how these predators initially gained the child’s trust.

Ongoing Manhunt

The cast of villains in this sordid drama includes six suspects, ranging from a 13-year-old to a 24-year-old, all now in custody and facing the music.

As the investigation unfolds, police are also hot on the trail of two more individuals linked to the prostitution ring.

The case is being investigated under Section 363 of the Penal Code, which relates to kidnapping offences.

As the young survivor begins her long journey of healing, the rest of us are left to grapple with the unsettling question: How many more children are out there, waiting to be saved from similar fates?

