[Watch] Malaysian Flag Used To Wash Motorcycle In China

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A viral video has sparked outrage among Malaysians showing a man in China using the national flag, ‘Jalur Gemilang’, to wash a motorcycle, which many perceive as disrespectful.

The incident has drawn strong reactions from the public, with many expressing their disappointment over what they view as a lack of respect for the national symbol.

The original TikTok post by user @tbheng_18 has since been deleted, but it had already generated a significant backlash on social media platforms, showing strong national pride.

The video initially led to accusations that @tbheng_18 had disrespected the Malaysian flag.

Katanya di china..biadapkan?



Tapi bila datang malaysia mereka dimuliakan. pic.twitter.com/ezOUAvbBnG — #UpdateInfo🇲🇾🌍 (@update11111) October 12, 2024

Malaysian Student Clarifies Viral Flag Incident

In a follow-up video posted to address the misconceptions, the user, also known as Achai, identified himself as a student from Sabah currently studying in China.

Achai said he had filmed the incident to report it to his school authorities and instructed the individual to stop the disrespectful act immediately after recording the video.

The incident also highlights the sensitivities surrounding national symbols among different cultures, particularly in China-Malaysian relations.

A recent docking of Chinese naval ships in Penang has sparked public criticism, with many questioning the warm reception given to 1,000 Chinese sailors.

Malaysian officials defend the visits, labelling the docking of Chinese military ships as normal and without issues.

READ MORE: Chinese Navy Visit In Penang Raises Security Worries But Is There Cause For Concern?

Pelajar warga China kibar bendera China untuk raikan delegasi senegera mereka. Pelajar Malaysia kibar bendera Malaysia. Gambar ada ja. Yang kata tak ada tu sebab nak sebar fitnah. pic.twitter.com/evnlUauDbS — #Anwar_My_PMX (@AmenoWorld) October 14, 2024

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.