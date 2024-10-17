[Watch] Fast Food Customer’s Attempt At Drama Foiled By Manager’s Calm Demeanour

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A video circulating on social media has sparked debate over customer rights and business practices after staff at a fast-food restaurant allegedly asked a woman to leave for staying without purchasing food.

The incident, which occurred at an undisclosed location, was captured on video by the customer.

In the footage, the woman can be heard confronting staff members, accusing them of suggesting she patronise a mamak restaurant instead.

“They told me if I want to sit for a long time, I should go to a mamak restaurant,” the woman claims in the video, her voice tinged with indignation.

She states that the staff denied making this suggestion, adding another layer of complexity to the dispute.

Customer Demands Proof of Allegations

The confrontation escalated when a staff member, likely the manager, apparently stated that the woman came to the restaurant every day.

Agitated by this claim, which hinted that she frequently visited without ordering, the customer demanded proof of her daily visits.

She also challenged the staff to provide evidence that she had been sleeping at the outlet, although the manager did not accuse her, as seen in the video she recorded.

Despite the customer’s repeated accusations, the staff maintained her composure, responding calmly and professionally throughout the encounter.

Public Backs Restaurant’s Right to Manage Seating

The public generally supports the staff, saying that restaurants have the right to ask non-paying customers to leave.

If someone wants to stay for a long time, they should at least order something, even if it’s just a drink, to justify their presence.

They added that the staff likely prioritizes paying customers who need seating, which led to the woman’s complaint, although she claimed the restaurant had many empty seats at the time.

Some commenters speculated the customer’s real intention was to use the fast food restaurant’s playground for their child.

Interestingly, others pointed out that Malaysians are supposed to be boycotting certain fast food chains over the Palestine issue, questioning why the customer was there in the first place.

Boikot jangan sampai membabi buta ye, pegi record muka orang macam dh jatuh haram pula makan McD/Kfc ni. Raya semua kedai tutup. Orang lapar kot. Satu lagi ramai laa org melayu kerja ngan f&b tu. Kita anggap jelaa tolong depa bukannya selalu pun aiyaa https://t.co/tPYfppUEdB — 🕊🍉 (@zatyismail_) April 11, 2024

