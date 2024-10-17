Twitter Changes Coming: Find Out How To Shut Off Grok Data-Sharing

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

X (formerly Twitter), rolled out some significant updates recently. These changes have sparked a lot of conversation among users about privacy, AI learning, and how the blocking feature will function.

If you’re an active user, it’s important to stay informed about these updates to manage your data and privacy effectively.

Screenshots from TheAIGRID/Youtube

1. How to Turn Off AI Learning on X

One of the latest concerns is the use of users’ posts and interactions for training X’s AI tool, Grok.

By default, your posts, interactions, and even search results can be used to fine-tune this AI system.

However, if you are uncomfortable with your data being used for AI learning, X has provided an option to opt out.

Go to Settings → Privacy and Safety → Data Sharing → Grok to turn it off. https://t.co/nYuPyXeBuM — yung higue 𓇢𓆸 (@medwinters) October 16, 2024

Buat ni guys. Jgn bagi yilongma ajar AI dia for free dgn data kita. https://t.co/AoasRCc4YH pic.twitter.com/Eys48xzGYP — Nazri Ishak 🇲🇾 (@techsupremo) October 17, 2024

Here’s how you can disable AI learning for your account:

Go to Settings: Open your X app or web version, navigate to Settings and Privacy.

Open your X app or web version, navigate to Settings and Privacy. Find ‘Grok’ settings: Look for the option that refers to allowing AI training. It should say something like “Allow your posts and interactions with Grok for training purposes.”

Look for the option that refers to allowing AI training. It should say something like “Allow your posts and interactions with Grok for training purposes.” Disable the toggle: Switch off the toggle so your posts won’t be used to fine-tune X’s AI tools like Grok.

This small step can help users feel more secure about how their data is handled, especially given concerns over privacy and the free use of personal data.

2. Blocked Accounts Will Soon See Your Public Posts

Baik takpayah ada feature block kalau dia pun boleh nampak. Kimek punya elon. pic.twitter.com/Tk9LgwtY9c — brgsjks (@brgsjks) October 17, 2024

Another controversial update is related to the block feature. Users have long relied on blocking accounts to prevent them from viewing or interacting with their content.

However, X announced that soon, blocked accounts will still be able to see your public posts—they just won’t be able to engage with them (like, comment, or retweet).

This change is raising eyebrows among users. Many are questioning the point of the block feature if blocked accounts can still view their content.

If your posts are public, accounts you’ve blocked will still have access to them unless you adjust your privacy settings.

What Can You Do?

If you want to maintain control over who sees your posts, X recommends switching your posts to private or using the “protect” option. Here’s how:

Go to Privacy Settings: Head over to your account settings, and look for privacy and safety options.

Head over to your account settings, and look for privacy and safety options. Set Your Posts to Private: Once you enable this option, only people who follow you (and who you approve) will be able to see your tweets.

Once you enable this option, only people who follow you (and who you approve) will be able to see your tweets. Use “Protect Your Account”: This feature adds another layer of privacy, giving you more control over who can see and interact with your posts.

While these updates are intended to improve user experience, the changes may not sit well with everyone. Many users have expressed concern about their posts being used to train AI for free or blocked accounts being able to view their content.







For now, it’s best to review your settings to make sure you’re comfortable with the amount of access and data-sharing involved.

