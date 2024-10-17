Firdaus Wong Takes Down Contentious TikTok Video As Court Case Unfolds

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Chinese Muslim preacher Firdaus Wong has taken down a TikTok video that allegedly offered advice on converting minors to Islam without parental knowledge.

According to local media reports, Wong’s legal counsel, Norazali Nordin, disclosed this development to the Kuala Lumpur High Court.

The video’s removal comes after eight non-Muslim parents secured an ex-parte injunction issued by Judge Amarjeet Singh on 3 October.

Wong’s actions have raised alarm among parents, particularly given that Malaysian law, specifically Article 12(4) of the Federal Constitution, prohibits the conversion of minors without parental consent.

The High Court has fixed 24 October for Wong’s lawyers to present arguments against the temporary order.

READ MORE: Firdaus Wong’s Advice On How To Convert Minors Sparks Worry Among Parents

Wong’s Background and Rise to Prominence

Wong, who converted to Islam in 2005 at the age of 26, was born as a Buddhist but later converted to Islam, identifying as “Muslim by practice”.

In his younger days, Wong was a national football player who also played for various clubs in Malaysia.

He gained popularity through his online presence, particularly on platforms like TikTok and YouTube, where he shares religious content, discussions on Islamic principles, and personal faith-related experiences.

He is also known for his controversial statements about Chinese culture and people, which have led to accusations of self-hatred and racism.

Recently, he questioned why non-Muslims create content in the Malay language, leading to debates about language and identity in Malaysia.

READ MORE: [Watch] Preacher Firdaus Wong Criticised Over “Non-Muslims Using BM For Social Media Content” Post

Cakap melayu salah, cakap cina lagi la salahh!!!!!!!!!! Kau nak apa sebenarnya Firdaus Wong????!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Serba serbi xkena apa yg orang bukan islam kat Malaysia ni buat. https://t.co/qJKECV0UR2 — Kak Nara (@helloitshidayah) September 24, 2024

Divided Opinions on Wong’s Influence

His comments have sparked discussions and responses from Malay and Chinese communities, showcasing a divide in perceptions of his statements.

Some consider him a true Muslim influencer, while some disagree, indicating that his opinions may stem from personal experiences as a convert.

He launched ‘MyKampung Freshmart’ in 2021, which has since closed down.

Wong sparked controversy by highlighting that KK Super Mart sold socks with inscriptions of ‘Allah’, leading to widespread discussions online.

READ MORE: KK Mart Slammed For Selling Socks With “Allah” Print, Issues Immediate Apology

Firdaus Wong ni bodoh. Dia post pasal stoking di social media sampai rakyat boycott dan bom KK Mart, lepas tu sakit hati bila owner kedai nak ban dia. Dia screenshot post tu, publicised to his followers, dan biarkan followers dia attack lagi orang cina macam dia suka buat. — another day, u and me, in paradise. (@grandiloquus) March 31, 2024

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.