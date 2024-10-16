[Watch] Knife Attack: Boyfriend Claims Self-Defence As Much Younger Partner Tearfully Recounts Ordeal

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Police have arrested a 46-year-old man accused of brutally assaulting his girlfriend, but the victim now faces unexpected hurdles in her pursuit of justice.

The victim, 26, whose full name is withheld for privacy, recounted her ordeal at a press conference alongside Datuk Seri Michael Chong, head of the MCA Public Services and Complaints Department.

The incident occurred on 5 May when the victim’s boyfriend of eight months allegedly attacked her after a night of drinking.

She described a vicious assault involving punching, kicking, and the use of household objects as weapons.

He sat on her stomach and kept hitting her, repeatedly slamming her head on the floor, and she was powerless to resist, the victim told reporters.

When I tried to walk towards the door, he went to the kitchen to get a knife, held it against me, and cut the back of my neck once and the front of my neck three times, saying ‘Do you believe I dare to kill you?’ I was so scared that I immediately begged for mercy. He told me to kneel, so I did, because I wanted to live.

Arrest Made, But Case Stalls

While the boyfriend has been arrested, the case has hit a roadblock.

Police are reportedly struggling to build a strong case against the alleged attacker due to a lack of crucial evidence.

A lawyer assisting the victim explained that the absence of eyewitnesses and CCTV footage has complicated the investigation.

The case is currently being pursued under Section 324 of the Penal Code for causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means rather than more serious charges such as attempted murder.

The victim said she understands the police’s difficulties but hopes they will investigate thoroughly to ensure the suspect receives appropriate punishment.

Challenges in Prosecution

Despite the arrest, the case has raised concerns about the handling of domestic violence reports and the burden of proof placed on victims.

Chong expressed dissatisfaction with the investigating officer’s approach.

For such a serious case, the police should not question the victim in this manner but should actively seek the missing evidence.

The suspect reportedly filed a counterclaim, alleging that the victim struck first—an accusation she vehemently denies, citing the significant size difference between them.

As the investigation continues, her story has ignited a broader discussion about domestic violence and the challenges faced by survivors in the Malaysian legal system, even after an arrest has been made.

