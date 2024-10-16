[Watch] Desperate Father’s RM200 Robbery In Cheras Turned Emotional

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a startling incident, a desperate father attempted to rob a store with a knife, begging for just RM200 to save his son’s life.

The event, captured on CCTV and widely shared on social media, reportedly occurred around 2 pm in a shop in Taman Segar, Cheras.

The footage shows a masked man entering the store and approaching the cashier with a knife.

“My son is waiting for life-saving treatment… Please lend me RM200!” the man pleaded in Chinese, his voice breaking with emotion.



Unmasked: The Face of Desperation

Throughout the confrontation, the man repeatedly stressed that he had no intention of harming anyone and was prepared to face the legal consequences of his actions.

He removed his mask at one point, allowing the cameras to capture his face.

“I’m really waiting to save a life,” he shouted after the cashier appeared to refuse his demands.

The tense standoff ended with the man compromising and asking the employee to contact their boss.

The video ends without showing the outcome of the incident.

READ MORE: Father Killed Trying To Prevent Mentally Ill Son From Suicide Attempt

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.