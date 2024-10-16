NGO Launches Free Book To Spotlight Uyghur Human Rights Crisis

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A local NGO has launched a new book to raise awareness about human rights violations against the Uyghurs, a Turkic ethnic group primarily found in northwestern China, particularly in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. (XUAR).

‘Derita Uyghur’ is published by the Muslim Youth Movement of Malaysia (Abim) in collaboration with the United States-based Centre for Uyghur Studies.

The book, which will be distributed free of charge, delves into the humanitarian issues faced by Uyghurs and aims to raise awareness and understanding of their plight.

Abdulhakim (centre) and the Abim leadership at the book launch. It discusses the hardships faced by the Uyghurs, aiming to raise awareness about their ongoing struggles. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Surveillance, Threats, and Global Awareness Challenges

Abdulhakim said the Chinese government has implemented extensive surveillance systems in Xinjiang, with camera installations and monitoring programs that have deeply infiltrated the daily lives of Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities.

Chinese authorities also threatened Uyghurs abroad by using their families back in Xinjiang as leverage to suppress dissent and gather intelligence.

Many Uyghurs abroad are hesitant to become activists due to fears that their family members back in Xinjiang could face reprisals from the Chinese government.

Abdulhakim, born and raised in Xinjiang but now based in Washington D.C., expressed his appreciation to Malaysia for its efforts in raising awareness about the Uyghur issue.

Many Muslims around the world may not be fully aware of the plight of the Uyghurs due to various socio-political factors and the prominence of other issues like the Palestinian protests, which often overshadow the Uyghur crisis.

Cultural Suppression and Forced Assimilation

ABIM president Ahmad Fahmi Mohd Shamsudin said Chinese authorities had burned tens of thousands of books, including Islamic texts, to suppress Uyghur culture and curb separatism.

Since 2017, the Chinese government has been accused of having detained over a million Uyghurs in what it calls vocational education and training centers, in a significant violation of human rights.

He added that the Chinese government’s campaign aims to integrate Islamic practices into Chinese cultural norms, targeting Uyghurs specifically as part of broader control.

Numerous mosques have been demolished, and reports indicate that Qurans are being burned as part of efforts to erase Islamic culture in the region.

The Uyghurs are also reportedly offered a cash reward of 10,000 yuan (approximately RM6,070) annually for five years to marry Han Chinese, aimed at promoting interethnic marriages in Xinjiang.

Ahmad Fahmi said the plight of the Uyghurs has worsened, drawing international attention and concern regarding human rights violations. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Economic Priorities Shape Policy

Malaysia has prioritized its strong economic ties with China, which affects its stance on various issues, including the treatment of Uyghurs.

Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad noted that many Muslim countries remain silent on the Uyghur issue due to China’s significant global influence.

In Kuala Lumpur, numerous protests have occurred outside the Chinese Embassy involving hundreds of individuals from various Muslim groups.

Malaysia abstained from a UN vote concerning China’s treatment of Uyghur Muslims, reflecting a cautious diplomatic stance.

PMX Addresses Uyghur Issue

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim recently faced scrutiny for his comments regarding the Uyghur situation during a conversation with British-American journalist and political commentator Mehdi Hasan.

Anwar addressed issues regarding China’s treatment of Uyghurs and expressed his disagreement with the characterizations of genocide in that context.

The former Abim president emphasized that Malaysia will continue to voice its opinions about significant international issues, including those concerning China, despite the pressures from superpower dynamics.

The conversation also touched on various topics, including geopolitics, Islamophobia, and the conflict in Gaza, revealing Anwar’s complex stance on international relations.

A Region of Historical Tension and Recent Crackdowns

Xinjiang, meaning ‘new territory’ in Chinese, is called ‘East Turkestan’ by the Uyghurs to reflect their heritage.

East Turkestan was occupied by China following a military intervention in 1949, effectively ending the short-lived East Turkestan Republic.

In early 2014, the Chinese government launched the “Strike Hard Campaign Against Violent Terrorism” in the Xinjiang region in response to growing tensions between Han Chinese and Uyghur populations, the recruitment of Uyghurs to fight in the Syrian Civil War, and several terrorist attacks orchestrated by Uyghur separatists.

The campaign aimed to crack down on what the Chinese government considered to be terrorist or violent extremist activities in Xinjiang, including reviewing and prosecuting individuals suspected of such offences.

However, the campaign has been criticized for potentially targeting the broader Uyghur population and violating their human rights.

