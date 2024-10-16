Najib’s Daughter Joins MATRADE Board: Merit Or Controversy?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The appointment of Datin Nooryana Najwa, daughter of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, to the board of Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) has drawn mixed reactions.

The appointment, announced on social media, was met with congratulatory messages from some quarters.

However, questions about Nooryana’s qualifications for the role have been raised beyond her familial connections.

Critics have pointed out that the family has been embroiled in various controversies, including allegations of unpaid taxes amounting to RM10.3 million.

The matter was later settled after negotiations with her tax agents, which led to the withdrawal of the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN)’s appeal.

Some argue that these ongoing issues raise questions about the appropriateness of the appointment and whether it aligns with MATRADE’s mission to promote Malaysian businesses internationally.

Others suggest it demonstrates that Najib still wields significant influence within UMNO despite being in prison and other legal troubles.

People have also criticised Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, arguing that such appointments run counter to the reformasi spirit that he long championed.

@anwaribrahim your Reformasi is a joke! The fact that this can happen? What are her qualifications to get the role? — BYM 🏈 🏒 (@GoodasI1cewas) October 16, 2024

Family’s Deep Ties To UMNO Leadership

Nooryana has been involved in the discussions surrounding her father’s acquittal in the 1MDB case, expressing disappointment over the lack of a pardon.

She defended her father’s recent legal victories, highlighting the complexities of ongoing legal battles related to corruption scandals.

Najib previously claimed that authorities confiscated luxury items belonging to Nooryana, which adds to the family’s legal narrative.

She serves as Ketua Puteri for the Lembah Pantai division and Exco in the Puteri UMNO Malaysia, highlighting her involvement in the party and its political activities.

Her half-brothers, Nizar and Nazifuddin, are the Pekan division vice-chief and Langkawi division chief, respectively.

Nooryana—one of Najib’s two children with his current wife, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor—holds a degree in industrial economics from the University of Nottingham.

She previously admitted to receiving help from former banker Tim Leissner to secure a job in a private equity firm.

She married Daniyar Kessikbayev, a Kazakhstani businessman, in 2017.

The couple have three children.

MATRADE: Malaysia’s Trade Promotion Agency

Established in 1993, MATRADE operates under the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI).

MATRADE is crucial in promoting Malaysian exports by introducing local companies to foreign buyers and helping them establish their presence in international markets.

The organization provides essential market information and intelligence to Malaysian businesses, enabling them to gain a competitive edge in global trade.

MATRADE offers various support initiatives, such as the Market Development Grant (MDG), to assist businesses.

In addition to Nooryana’s appointment, former minister and current UMNO Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican was appointed as the new Chairman of MATRADE in 2023.

