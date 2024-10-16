Kelantan Man Devoured By Tiger While Going To Toilet, Wife Witnesses Attack

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A 54-year-old heavy machinery operator was attacked by a tiger when he got up to use the toilet in the early morning.

The tiger attack incident occurred between 5 and 6 am on Tuesday (15 Oct) at a workers’ dormitory at the 79.2 km mark of the Gerik-Jeli route on the East-West Highway in Hulu Perak.

The man’s body has been sent to the Gerik Hospital morgue.

Perak police chief Datuk Azizi Mat Aris confirmed the incident in a statement.

Wife Reports Hearing Tiger Roar, Witnessing Attack

Gerik police received the tragic news around 8:25 am and immediately dispatched officers along with 10 wildlife protection bureau personnel to carry out a rescue operation.

The victim’s Thai wife, who works as a cook, reported hearing a tiger’s roar before opening the door to see her husband being dragged away by the tiger towards the jungle.

She then called the police for help.

At 10:30 am, the Bersia police station chief and 3 officers, along with Gerik district criminal investigation department (CID) officers and 10 personnel from the Department of Wildlife Protection and National Parks (Perhilitan) arrived at the scene to search for the missing person.

Victim’s Identity And Origin Confirmed

Around noon, about 100 meters from the man’s dormitory, they found the man dead with severe injuries to his left foot and neck.

The case is currently being treated as sudden death.

Later, his body was sent to the hospital morgue for autopsy at 1:30 pm.

It is understood that the deceased, Adnan Ismail, was from Kampung Ngangoh in Guchil, Kelantan.

Authorities Begin Trapping Operations

There have been multiple attacks by tigers in Kelantan, resulting in at least four deaths, alarming authorities and leading to heightened alert in the region.

In November 2023 alone, two men were killed by tigers, including a fatal mauling at a rubber plantation.

Authorities have begun trapping tigers linked to these attacks, as the Malayan tiger population is already critically endangered.

There are currently around 80-120 mature Malayan tigers left in the wild, with their population trend decreasing significantly.

Major threats to the Malayan tiger include habitat degradation and fragmentation primarily due to human activities.

READ MORE: Malaysia’s Eco-Viaducts: Paving Safe Passage For Wildlife

READ MORE: In The Royal Belum Rainforest, An Indigenous Tribe Is Restoring Malayan Tiger’s Roar

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.