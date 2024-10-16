High Beam Revenge: Driver Responds To Blinding Lights On The Road

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Function of High Beams and Misuse on the Road

Screenshots from @kekdee/TikTok

High beams are designed to be used when driving in dark areas without any vehicles in front, either from the opposite direction or ahead in your lane.

However, some drivers don’t seem to know the right time to use them, leading to glare or temporary blindness for others on the road.

In addition to the misuse of high beams, some drivers modify their vehicles by installing High Intensity Discharge (HID) lights that are not factory-fitted.

These lights often cause glare, making it difficult for other road users to see clearly.

Viral Incident of Car Using High Beam on the Road

Recently, a dashcam video went viral on social media, showing a yellow Perodua Axia driving with its high beams on inappropriately.

The video, shared on TikTok by user @kekdee, shows the car’s bright white lights shining the entire time, disturbing other drivers.

In the video caption, the uploader commented, “Doesn’t he know high beams hurt the eyes? He’ll get mad if someone does it back, and probably won’t accept criticism.”

@kekdee Orang ni kadang bawak takde otak. Lesen beli agaknya. Dia tak fikir ke highbeam ni sakit mata? Kang kena highbeam balik tahu marah. Kang ajak gaduh tepi. Orang tegur takleh terima. Bengap ♬ original sound – Dee. – Dee.

Driver Responds with High Beam as Revenge

In response, a male driver who was bothered by the bright lights decided to flash his own high beams back at the Axia driver while following behind, trying to show the driver how blinding the lights were.

“You blind others with your high beam, I’ll give it back to you,” said the male driver. The video then shows the Axia driver moving to the left lane, seemingly affected by the return high beam.

It’s unclear whether the Axia driver was really using high beams or had HID lights installed.

Netizens Applaud the Male Driver’s Actions

In the comments section, many TikTok users supported the male driver’s actions. They also shared their own experiences of dealing with similar situations while driving.

Drivers are reminded not to be selfish by using high beams or HID lights unnecessarily, as it can harm other road users by causing severe glare, which could potentially lead to accidents.

Below are some of the comments from TikTok users:

