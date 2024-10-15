When Hoarding Becomes Hazardous: How Mental Health And Clutter Collide

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Hoarding is a psychological condition that can severely impact living conditions, as seen in a recent case in George Town, Penang.

An 86-year-old woman was found living in a two-storey home overrun with waste and discarded items, making it nearly impossible for her to move around.

Local rescue teams were called after family members reported her declining health and the clutter that made it difficult for her to leave the house.

This tragic situation underscores the emotional and psychological challenges that often accompany hoarding behavior.

Many individuals hoard due to underlying issues such as anxiety, depression, or past trauma, finding it difficult to part with possessions they deem valuable or sentimental.

In this instance, the woman had a history of health problems, including diabetes and hypertension, complicating her situation further.

Screenshots from Berita Harian Online/Youtube

Addressing hoarding requires compassionate intervention. Professional help, such as therapy and community support, is crucial in helping individuals confront their attachments to items and develop healthier habits.

Research indicates that cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT) can be particularly effective in treating hoarding disorder.

Increasing community awareness about hoarding can foster a supportive environment for those affected, encouraging them to seek help.

Recognizing hoarding as a serious mental health issue is essential for promoting effective treatment and assisting individuals in regaining control over their lives and living spaces.

Recognize the Signs: Excessive clutter, difficulty parting with items, emotional attachment to useless items, and overfilling spaces with stuff. Understand the Impact: Hoarding can cause safety hazards, health issues, and strain relationships. Approach with Empathy: Offer support without judgment. Understand it’s a mental health issue. Seek Professional Help: Therapists or support groups can guide hoarders toward healthier habits. Encourage Small Steps: Help hoarders start with small decluttering efforts to prevent overwhelming them.

As seen by this recent incident, hoarding can have far-reaching consequences, making awareness and intervention more important than ever.

