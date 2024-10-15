[Watch] Cigarette Butt Found In Puchong Curry Puff, Seller Offers RM3 Refund

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A street food vendor in Puchong, Selangor, has come under criticism after a customer reportedly found a cigarette butt in a curry puff.

The incident, which occurred at a local food stall, has raised concerns about the area’s food safety and hygiene standards.

The customer confronted the vendor after discovering the cigarette butt mixed with the curry puff filling.

The seller reportedly refunded RM3 to settle the matter.

Accountability and Health Risks in Focus

The customer, who wished to remain anonymous, complained to China Press.

How did a cigarette butt end up inside the curry puff? Were the ingredients recovered from a garbage dump?

The customer questioned whether it was just an issue with one curry puff or if the entire batch of raw materials could be problematic, expressing dissatisfaction that the vendor only refunded RM3 and considered the matter closed.

This shows a lack of quality management, monitoring systems, quality standards, and sense of responsibility. What if a customer has issues after eating it? How should this be addressed and who should be held accountable?

He emphasized that food businesses lacking corporate responsibility should face severe punishment.

How to Report Food Safety Issues

While some hawker stalls maintain reasonable hygiene, some, especially those located by the roadside, do not prioritize cleanliness.

Food hygiene and safety complaints can be submitted to the Local Authority (PBT) or the nearest District Health Office (PKD) for proper action.

Consumers can also surf the websites of the Public Complaints Management System or the Health Ministry’s Food Safety and Quality Programme (PKKM).

Last year, the Health Ministry reported receiving 742 complaints about food hygiene nationwide, showcasing an active approach to addressing such concerns.

