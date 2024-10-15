Uncle Kentang Says This Grandma Needs Our Help – Can’t Afford Special Milk Powder

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Popular philanthropist Kuan Chee Heng, known as ‘Uncle Kentang’, has stepped in to help an 85-year-old grandmother in Melaka who urgently needs specialised milk powder.

Uncle Kentang shared the family’s plea on his social media platforms, amplifying their request for Nestle’s Nutren milk formula donations.

The milk powder, crucial for the elderly woman’s nutrition, costs around RM100 per tin.

This grandmother needs our help. Her family can’t afford the special milk she requires.

“Every Little Bit Helps”: The Power of Community Support

The original appeal came from the grandmother’s family in Jasin, Melaka.

They had turned to social media, unable to afford the costly nutritional supplement.

Since Uncle Kentang’s involvement, the appeal has gained significant attention; many of his social media followers have expressed interest in donating.

Public rallies to support the grandmother after social media appeal. (Pix: Facebook/Saiful Azlan)

Known for his grassroots charity work, Uncle Kentang frequently responds to social media pleas, assisting those in need.

