Uncle Kentang Says This Grandma Needs Our Help – Can’t Afford Special Milk Powder
The specialised milk formula, essential for the 85-year-old’s nutritional needs, comes with a hefty price tag of about RM100 per tin.
Popular philanthropist Kuan Chee Heng, known as ‘Uncle Kentang’, has stepped in to help an 85-year-old grandmother in Melaka who urgently needs specialised milk powder.
Uncle Kentang shared the family’s plea on his social media platforms, amplifying their request for Nestle’s Nutren milk formula donations.
The milk powder, crucial for the elderly woman’s nutrition, costs around RM100 per tin.
This grandmother needs our help. Her family can’t afford the special milk she requires.
“Every Little Bit Helps”: The Power of Community Support
The original appeal came from the grandmother’s family in Jasin, Melaka.
They had turned to social media, unable to afford the costly nutritional supplement.
Since Uncle Kentang’s involvement, the appeal has gained significant attention; many of his social media followers have expressed interest in donating.
Known for his grassroots charity work, Uncle Kentang frequently responds to social media pleas, assisting those in need.
Every little bit helps. Whether it’s milk powder today or other necessities tomorrow, we must look out for each other, especially our elderly.
