Alice Chang Strikes Again, Accuses Fast Food Manager Of Groping

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Alice Chang, the younger sister of the controversial Adeline Chang, has accused a fast-food restaurant manager of sexual harassment in the latest controversy surrounding her employment history.

Chang, who recently made headlines for unhygienic behaviour at a pretzel chain, claims her new employer groped her on her first day of work.

She shared her allegations on social media platforms Xiaohongshu and Facebook, stating she has CCTV footage as evidence.

The incident has sparked debate online, with many urging Chang to report the matter to the police rather than sharing details on social media.

Dough-n’t Kiss and Tell: Chang’s Pretzel Predicament

This comes just days after Chang was dismissed from Auntie Anne’s, a popular pretzel chain, for kissing dough during preparation.

The company stated they had closed the outlet for disinfection and discarded the affected products.

Following that incident, Chang reportedly attempted to secure employment at an ice cream parlour by concealing her identity but was recognised and subsequently not hired.

The fast-food chain where the alleged harassment occurred has not yet commented on the accusations.

Some critics argue that media outlets should refrain from giving Chang and her sister further publicity, suggesting that additional coverage might encourage more controversial behaviour from the pair.

Alice Chang in SS2 McD



The gist of the second photo



“The manager molested me, CCTV proof”



Shouldn’t be giving her publicity but this is hilarious pic.twitter.com/bhR24f1wqs — TTH (@bawangimporter) October 14, 2024

READ MORE: Auntie Anne’s Employee Fired After Video Of Her Kissing Dough Went Viral

READ MORE: Not Alice In Wonderland: Job Hunt Leaves Social Media Divided

READ MORE: The Adeline Guide: For The Kay-Poh In All Of Us Who Pretend Not To Care

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.