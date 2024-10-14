Baby Elephant Starts Job Hunt Early, Needs 20 Years Experience!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A video from @update11111 in X (formerly Twitter) showed a heartwarming and humorous video of a baby elephant getting lost and entering the Pejabat Perikanan Malaysia in Banding, Gerik.

The video, originally shared by Jamil Amin Abdul Kadir has gone viral, capturing the attention of netizens.

Anak gajah tersesat masuk ke dalam kawasan Pejabat Perikanan Malaysia di Banding, Gerik baru-baru ni.



📹 Jamil Amin Abdul Kadir pic.twitter.com/IUi9nbRPby — #UpdateInfo🇲🇾🌍 (@update11111) October 13, 2024

In the video, there was a baby elephant on one side of a concrete wall while its mother, on the other side, assists the young one in climbing over back to her.

The video is captioned with playful phrases such as “the real ‘ada gajah di balik batu,’” adding a lighthearted tone to the otherwise wild encounter.

The amusing captions accompanying the video add a humorous narrative, making it feel as if the elephants were having a conversation.

One of the captions reads “Dah, kita balik rumah cepat-cepat,” giving the impression that the mother elephant was scolding her calf for wandering off, much like a human parent.

Elephants and Their Incredible Bond

Elephants are known for their strong family bonds and intelligence, and this video is a perfect example of that.

The mother elephant’s determination to reunite with her calf highlights their protective nature.

While elephants may not be climbers in the traditional sense, their dexterity and strength allow them to overcome physical obstacles when necessary, especially when it involves their young.

They often exhibit problem-solving skills, which might explain the mother’s insistence on helping her calf navigate the concrete barrier.

Elephants, especially calves, are curious by nature and may wander into human areas when searching for food or exploring their surroundings.

It is common for elephants to venture into plantations or even towns near their habitats, which can sometimes lead to encounters like this one.

Netizens’ Reactions

The video has sparked a wave of funny and endearing reactions from netizens:

tu perikanan dik bukan perhilitan — Hanna Gelisah not Delisha (@HannaGelisah) October 13, 2024

Bersungguh-sungguh nak tarik anak dia,nasib baik tak mengamuk, — Jaenal Arifin Yusuf JAY (@Terunatahanlama) October 13, 2024

cutenya last tu macam ambik anak balik sekolah 😭🤣 — ღ (@AizieAizottt) October 14, 2024

Sampai rumah kena libas dgn getah — Alif 🇲🇾 (@alephkadim) October 13, 2024

Comel je, lepas ni mesti dia kenal bebel kan 🤣 — Klinik Dr Bazilah (@klinikdrbazilah) October 14, 2024

Despite the fun and laughter online, one netizen, @muz_azzam, expressed a bit of disappointment jokingly, “Where’s the moment when the calf crosses the wall? Why was it cut? I wanted to see that.”

skarang nie kan mana moment anak gajh tu ketika die melepasi tembok tu. awat di cut. nk tngok yg tu 😪 — .saya Mus. (@muz_azzam) October 14, 2024

This video is a testament to the unique and sometimes hilarious interactions between wildlife and humans, especially in areas where natural habitats overlap with human settlements.

It also brings attention to the importance of wildlife protection and how even in unexpected moments, animals showcase their resilience and family values.

