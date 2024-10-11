Woman’s Perodua Viva RM6,277 Repair Bill Shock

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A woman’s social media post about a staggering RM6,277 repair bill for her Perodua Viva Elite has ignited a fierce debate about potential overcharging in the country’s automotive repair industry.

The woman shared her experience on social media, expressing shock at the cost.

I swiped my card to pay RM4,777 at the workshop earlier; my hand was shaking.

The total bill came to RM6,277, including a deposit of RM1,500.

The woman mentioned she couldn’t ask her father for help due to his recent minor stroke, potentially leaving her in a vulnerable position.

Online vs. Workshop: The RM2,320 Steering Rack Price Gap

The public expressed surprise at the high cost for repairs to a Viva Elite, a compact car known for its affordability and low maintenance costs.

For a Viva Elite, this amount seems excessive unless there was significant damage to multiple major components.

Most alarmingly, she noted that the steering rack alone cost RM3,200.

Steering rack dia sahaja rm 3.2k 😭 for viva! This is the fear of every woman bila nak bawak kereta ke bengkel. Kena ketuk saja. https://t.co/eQBfSnjvMj — ✨ ｓｕｚｕｈｉｍｅ ✨ (@shaeraaaaasamad) October 10, 2024

This revelation prompted swift reactions, with some pointing out that the same part could be purchased online for as little as RM880.

The stark price difference has further fueled suspicions of significant markup and potential exploitation.

RM3200 ke atau RM320 harga steering rack Viva Elite tu pic.twitter.com/9Jh69Qonn0 — Nuai @ BlackNoir (@Lightcansaveus) October 10, 2024

Fair Pricing or ‘Ketuk’? Malaysia’s Auto Repair Dilemma

The incident highlighted the vulnerability of some car owners when dealing with repairs

Ill-equipped to challenge or negotiate repair quotes, they are more susceptible to potential overcharging.

As a precaution, it’s always better to seek multiple quotes for major repairs and to request itemised bills.

As the post continues to circulate online, it has sparked a wider conversation about fair pricing, gender bias in the automotive industry, and the need for consumer education regarding car maintenance and repairs.

Value Mismatch

The Perodua Viva budget car has been discontinued, and production ended in 2014.

It can be found for as low as RM4,500 to RM11,000, depending on the year and condition of the vehicle.

This price range has further intensified the controversy surrounding the woman’s repair bill.

Many pointed out that the repair costs are disproportionate to the car’s current value.

Mohon reveal nama kedai. Steering rack apa sampai RM3k? Dah lah segala benda dia suruh tukar, macam kereta accident. Cost yang sama boleh beli kereta sama lagi sibiji pic.twitter.com/cEK770az9C — franq (@faqrulimn) October 10, 2024

