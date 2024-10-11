[Watch] Immigration Van Forces Civilian Car To Backtrack Entire Road

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

An Immigration Department van driver has been criticized for refusing to yield to a car on a narrow residential road, violating the ‘first in, first out’ (FIFO) principle.

The incident, captured on dashcam and shared widely on social media, has sparked a debate about road etiquette and civil servant conduct.

The video shows a car travelling down a single-lane road when an Immigration van appears from the opposite direction.

Despite the car having the right of way, the van driver gestures for the car to reverse, refusing to back up himself.

Jangan Jangan yang bawak van imigresen tu Rohingya tak pun Bangla yang pegawai imigresen sendiri bagi masuk kat KLIA hahahaha — twitboy (@twitsterboy) October 8, 2024

First In, Forced Out

Eventually, the car driver relents and reverses to the end of the road, allowing the van to pass.

The incident has raised questions about the FIFO principle on narrow roads and the behaviour of government officials.

While it’s unclear whether the road was one-way or two-way, many social media users have criticised the van driver’s actions.

The incident has led to a flood of criticism, including on the Immigration Department’s Facebook page.

Public Servants or Public Menace? Social Media Erupts

Many users expressed anger at the van driver’s apparent disregard for road courtesy and abuse of authority.

One X user commented, “It’s because of people like this that other government workers get a bad name. Government employees should serve the public, not make life difficult for them.”

Others stated they would not have given way to the van, emphasising that government vehicles don’t have automatic right of way on residential roads.

The controversy highlights ongoing tensions between civil servants and the public, with many feeling that some officials abuse their position.

Heads Must Roll: Public Demands Immigration Department Clean House

There have been calls for the Immigration Department to take action against the staff member involved.

Many feel the incident reflects poorly on the department and government services.

The video has also reignited discussions about road safety and courtesy.

Some users pointed out that such behaviour can lead to accidents and unnecessary confrontations.

While the exact location of the incident remains unknown, it serves as a reminder of the importance of patience and consideration on the roads, regardless of one’s position or vehicle.

