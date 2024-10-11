Pet Fosterer Couple Allegedly Leaves Animals In Poor, Malnourished Conditions, Some Ending In Death

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Some animal lovers have recently exposed a local couple who allegedly kept rescued animals in poor, filthy, and malnourished conditions.

The couple would allegedly offer to help foster or adopt rescued dogs and cats and unsuspecting people would hand the animals over to them. The couple is said to present a well-mannered and wealthy front and live in a big house.

Hi all, we deleted our earlier tweet as there are some misunderstandings in regard to d 3 names mentioned. The 2 individuals here are Lydia Natasha Azuar Jimin & Jim (d husband).



Hi all, we deleted our earlier tweet as there are some misunderstandings in regard to d 3 names mentioned. The 2 individuals here are Lydia Natasha Azuar Jimin & Jim (d husband).

Their MO: Offered to foster/adopt rescued dogs & cats. Some "rescued" by them. They appeared well mannered & rich, live in a big hse. Apparently quite a number of people hv been scammed by them (borrowed money to help the rescued animals).

The people who allegedly went to the house to rescue the poor animals found a dead cat and a dead dog inside. Sadly, two more cats died at the vet due to flea infestation while three more dogs have gone missing. The rest of the cats are unwell due to various health issues such as skin infections.

The Stray Free Foundation posted an update to say two dogs named Zorro and Mama have died. Zorro was allegedly last seen in an emaciated state.

Sadly, 2 dogs, Zorro & Mama, shown in d photos below, hv died. Someone seen Zorro emaciated, skin & bones. When questioned abt his poor cond, they claimed it was due to his old age. D heartbreaking truth is that Zorro was neglected, left without proper food/care.

Animal rescuer Shima Aris is seeking to raise around RM20k to RM25k to treat the cats. The amount will cover the cost of 3 weeks of boarding, spaying/neutering, and medical treatments.

Meanwhile, anyone who placed animals under the couple’s care is advised to contact the Stray Free Foundation or Shima Aris to check the animal’s health status.

Rescuer needs around RM20k-RM25k for the cats alone. Cost for 3 weeks boarding, spay/neuter & treatment.

