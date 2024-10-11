TRP
Pet Fosterer Couple Allegedly Leaves Animals In Poor, Malnourished Conditions, Some Ending In Death
Anyone who left animals in the couple’s care are advised to contact the Stray Free Foundation or animal rescuer Shima Aris.

by
October 11, 2024
Credit: Stray Free Foundation/X & @FiskaYenitaFK_/X

Some animal lovers have recently exposed a local couple who allegedly kept rescued animals in poor, filthy, and malnourished conditions.

The couple would allegedly offer to help foster or adopt rescued dogs and cats and unsuspecting people would hand the animals over to them. The couple is said to present a well-mannered and wealthy front and live in a big house.

The people who allegedly went to the house to rescue the poor animals found a dead cat and a dead dog inside. Sadly, two more cats died at the vet due to flea infestation while three more dogs have gone missing. The rest of the cats are unwell due to various health issues such as skin infections.

The Stray Free Foundation posted an update to say two dogs named Zorro and Mama have died. Zorro was allegedly last seen in an emaciated state.

Animal rescuer Shima Aris is seeking to raise around RM20k to RM25k to treat the cats. The amount will cover the cost of 3 weeks of boarding, spaying/neutering, and medical treatments.

Meanwhile, anyone who placed animals under the couple’s care is advised to contact the Stray Free Foundation or Shima Aris to check the animal’s health status.

