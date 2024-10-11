Heart Attack Confirmed As Cause Of Animal Rescuer Karma Paul’s Sudden Death

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Karma Paul, a 41-year-old independent animal rescue volunteer, died suddenly during a recent company team-building event in Cherating, Pahang.

The cause of death was confirmed as a heart attack following an autopsy at Kuantan Hospital.

Paul, known for his muscular build and dedication to animal rescue, was a professional clothing designer.

His sudden passing has shocked the animal rescue community, with many mourning the loss of a dedicated activist.

A Life Dedicated to Helping Animals

Paul had been actively rescuing stray cats and dogs for years, often responding to emergency calls at all hours.

China Press quoted his mother saying that Paul only returned to his hometown of Kuala Kangsar, Perak, during festivals due to his busy schedule.

Despite family disapproval, Paul persisted in his animal rescue efforts, rarely discussing his volunteer work with family and relatives.

Paul’s brother disclosed that his sibling had considered returning to his hometown two years ago due to work pressure.

Still, he ultimately decided to continue his animal rescue work in Kuala Lumpur.

From Skinny Youth to “Big Guy”

Paul began bodybuilding in his twenties, transforming from a skinny youth often mistaken for the younger brother to a muscular man.

His physical transformation was partly motivated by being frequently mistaken for his younger brother due to his previously small stature.

He lived a single life in Kuala Lumpur, dedicating much of his time to animal rescue operations.

The wake will be held at the family home in Kuala Kangsar until 11 am on Saturday (12 Oct), when the funeral will take place.

The body will then be moved to a memorial park in Taiping, Perak, for cremation.

Friends who wish to pay their last respects to the child are welcome to attend. (Pix: China Press)

