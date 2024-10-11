19-Month-Old Sabah Toddler Battles Stage 3 Ovarian Cancer In Rare Case

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A 19-month-old girl in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, has been diagnosed with stage three ovarian cancer, a condition rarely seen in children her age.

Daneen Auni Riksi’s persistent crying and constipation led to the discovery of her condition last Wednesday at the Sabah Women and Children’s Hospital (HWKKS).

The toddler’s mother, Fallarystia Sintom, 25, expressed shock at the diagnosis, saying, “I never expected this because ovarian cancer is rarely heard of at this age.”

The doctors are currently studying my child’s case because it is rarely encountered. As soon as I was informed, I was saddened because my child is still so young and has already had her right ovary removed.

Doctors are currently studying Daneen’s case due to its rarity, with ovarian cancer typically affecting women over 40 or after puberty.

Early Warning Signs

The child’s symptoms began in August, including abdominal bloating and constipation.

Her activity levels decreased, and she became reluctant to walk.

Initial examinations at Kota Marudu Hospital failed to identify the cause of her discomfort.

But a sudden drop in blood count led to Daneen’s referral to HWKKS on 28 Sep, where a tumour and bleeding were detected.

Critical Surgery and Diagnosis

The 13.5-centimetre tumour was surgically removed, leading to the cancer diagnosis and the loss of her right ovary.

Daneen is currently recovering from surgery and will soon begin chemotherapy treatment.

Her father, Riksi Tahir, 25, a Kudat Fire and Rescue Station firefighter, expressed concern about the impending medical costs.

The family faces logistical challenges, living 15 kilometres from Kota Marudu and with Riksi – a former runner representing Sabah at Sukma – working in Kudat, far from the hospital in Kota Kinabalu.

Fallarystia remains hopeful, stating, “As long as there’s medicine, there’s hope. I’m also praying for my child’s recovery.”

How You Can Help: Donation Details

Now, they are appealing for public donations to help cover medical expenses and associated costs.

Riksi said, “We hope these contributions can help alleviate the financial burden on our small family.”

Donations can be made to Riksi’s Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) account: 1200241000113103.

Those wishing to help can also contact Riksi at 010-7644532 or Fallarystia at 010-2608905.

Sinar Harian reported on the couple’s plight and also spoke to them.

