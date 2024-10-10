Penang LRT To Begin Construction In December, First Station Likely In Jalan Gurdwara

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Penang Light Rail Transit (LRT) project, planned to begin construction in December of this year, will likely have its first station built in Jalan Gurdwara.

Also known as the Mutiara Line, it will have 20 stations and is expected to be fully completed by 2030.

According to the plan, the Penang Light Rail Transit route will start from Penang Sentral in Butterworth, cross the Penang Strait to Jalan Gurdwara, then pass through Komtar, Seri Pinang, Sungai Pinang, Jelutong, The Light, Gelugor, Universiti Sains Malaysia, Sungai Dua, Sungai Nibong, Bukit Jambul, Penang International Convention Centre, Tanjung Bungah, Free Industrial Zone, Southern Free Industrial Zone, Bayan Lepas, Penang International Airport, Batu Maung, and Silicon Island, covering a total distance of 29 kilometres.

The Star quoted sources saying that Transport Minister Anthony Loke may have already approved the start date.

From Airport to Island Hub: Penang’s Rail Odyssey

Loke stated in June this year that he hopes the Penang LRT plan can begin actual work before the end of the year and indicated that the light rail route has been finalized.

He said that the state government has agreed to the route proposed by MRT Corp, which runs from Bayan Lepas to Komtar and extends to Penang Sentral.

On the other hand, when asked, Azmi Rahman, the project director of the Penang LRT plan, said that the location of the first proposed station has not yet been finalized.

He said that from the southern part of Penang Island to George Town, any location that is ready and suitable for construction could be the site of the first station.

From Packed Trains to Ghost Stations?

MRT Corp, the project developer, is reportedly considering a rubber-tyred metro system for potential cost savings on the Penang Light Rail Transit project.

Annual ridership projections for the new transit system range from 5 million to 42 million passengers.

State officials hope the large-scale development will ease Penang’s traffic congestion, which has long been a concern for residents and businesses.

Critics consider the upper limit of 42 million passengers unrealistic, given the current population of approximately 1.8 million, and some express concerns about the potential waste of public funds.

