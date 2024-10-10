Historic Penang Ferry Tilts Perilously In Museum Makeover Mishap

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The conversion of Penang’s historic ferry into a floating museum has encountered an unexpected setback.

Less than a week after being moved to its new location, the vessel began taking on water.

The ferry, a beloved icon of the island state, was towed to Sweetenham Pier Cruise Terminal (SPCT) on 3 October as part of an ambitious plan to preserve it as a cultural attraction.

However, by 6 October, onlookers noticed the vessel tilting noticeably.

Shallow Salvation

Datuk Yeoh Soon Hin, the chairman of the Penang Port Commission, confirmed that seawater had begun entering the engine room, prompting immediate action to prevent the ferry from sinking.

To ensure safety, the ferry was moved to shallower waters near the dock warehouse for inspection and repairs.



The incident has raised questions about the condition of the vessel and the challenges of preserving maritime heritage.

The ferry had previously partially sank in 2021 at its former berth.

Bureaucrats to the Rescue?

Printhero Merchandise, the company responsible for the museum conversion, is working with port authorities to investigate the cause of the leak and develop a repair plan.

Despite the setback, officials remain committed to the project and have requested a detailed report on the incident.

The ferry’s journey from its previous location had attracted crowds of onlookers, highlighting its significance to the local community.

Its transformation into a museum is crucial to preserving Penang’s maritime history for future generations.

As work stabilises the vessel, many in Penang are watching closely, hoping this piece of their cultural heritage can be safely preserved.

