Animal Rescue Hero Dies Hours After Fundraising Appeal For 23 Dogs

Animal welfare activist Karma Paul, widely regarded as a hero in the animal rescue community, died suddenly on Monday afternoon.

He left behind a legacy of compassion and dedication to helping stray and injured animals.

Paul, 41, was well-known for his tireless efforts in rescuing cats, dogs, and other needy animals.

His sudden passing has sent shockwaves through the animal welfare community in Malaysia.

Last Call for Compassion: Yang’s Final Facebook Plea

On the morning of his death, Paul posted on Facebook that he sought donations for 23 dogs he had recently rescued from a local council.

Hours later, news of his unexpected death began circulating on social media.

A friend of Paul’s for 30 years expressed disbelief at the news, describing him as a “big brother” figure who appeared healthy and strong “like a special forces soldier”.

Another animal welfare advocate shared that she had contacted Paul just the night before to discuss cat and dog rescue efforts in Perak.

You were an independent dog and cat rescue volunteer whom I’ve respected for many years. Your departure is a great loss to stray animals.

Fur-ever Grateful: Tributes Flood In

As news of Paul’s death spread, tributes poured in across the animal welfare community.

Many expressed their gratitude for his contributions and noted that the world had lost a true hero for animals.

The cause of Paul’s death has not been disclosed.

China Press reported that his family has requested that all fundraising efforts in his name be halted immediately.

