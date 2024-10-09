[Watch] Parents’ Emotional Facebook Live After Daughter’s Kuen Cheng High School Tragedy

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The parents of a teenager who died after falling from a Kuen Cheng High School building have made an emotional appeal via Facebook Live for greater awareness of mental health issues among young people.

In the live broadcast on Tuesday evening (8 Oct), Simon Leong, the father, and his wife, Valen Lee, urged families to show more love and care for one another.

The couple became emotional during the livestream and repeatedly emphasized the importance of focusing on mental health, nurturing families with love, and paying more attention to children to prevent tragedies from happening again.

The incident, which occurred at the secondary school in Kuala Lumpur on 1 Oct, has sparked widespread concern nationwide.

Unrecognized Pressure: A Parent’s Regret

The girl’s parents expressed remorse during the hour-long Facebook Live, which attracted over 15,000 viewers.

We feel guilty and responsible. We didn’t realise how much pressure our daughter was under.

He also admitted that only after seeing their daughter’s last words did they realize how fragile her mental state was.

Baby (daughter) was the third child in the family. I didn’t favour any of them, but I never thought such a tragedy would happen.

Father Acknowledges Parental Role in Tragedy

Leong added that the root of the problem lay with parents, noting that love often remains unspoken.

He will try his best to change and hopes that he and his wife can find a way to move forward and heal from this trauma.

Meanwhile, the mother used the platform to reiterate that online videos purportedly showing their daughter being bullied were false and unrelated to the incident.

It’s a false video and is believed to have occurred overseas, and she urged people not to accept or spread rumours.

Father Defends Decision to Go Live

The parents’ decision to go public on Facebook Live, accompanied by two spiritual hypnotherapists, has divided opinion.

After its release, it immediately sparked discussions among the public, forming polarized opinions with both supportive and opposing voices.

Some praised their openness, while others questioned the appropriateness of discussing such a sensitive matter on social media.

The father stated that despite being discouraged by many, he insisted on doing the live stream to alert the public to be more caring towards those around them and to prevent similar tragedies from recurring.

If you need help or someone to talk to, here’s a list of helplines:

Mental Health Psychosocial Support Service

Tel: 03-2935 9935 or 014-322 3392

Talian Kasih

Tel: 15999 or Whatsapp 019-2615999

Befrienders KL

Tel: 03-7627 2929

Website: www.befrienders.org.my/centre-in-malaysia

Talian Buddy Bear (For children, toll-free, 6pm-12am)

Tel: 1800-18-BEAR or 1800-18-2327

FB Messenger: buddybear.humankind

MySejahtera Digital Healthcare

In the app, click on ‘MyMinda.’

