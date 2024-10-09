Taste Of Tomorrow – Future Food Trends Take Center Stage At Chefs Congress

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

At the Worldchefs Congress & Expo 2024, Unilever Food Solutions (UFS) will reveal eight groundbreaking culinary trends designed to future-proof food businesses.

This event, taking place on October 21 at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore, promises to be a pivotal moment for the culinary world.

UFS will showcase its 2024 Future Menus Top Global Trends report, which offers foodservice operators valuable insights and actionable solutions based on global data and extensive chef input.

“In pursuit of innovation, chefs must focus on the future,” says Eric Chua, UFS Executive Chef for Singapore, Vietnam, and Cambodia, in a statement.

He emphasizes the importance of embracing new opportunities to shape the future of dining experiences.

Gen-Z be like: “Impress me in 3 seconds, or I’m out!”. (Pix: UFS)

Exploring Culinary Innovations

The food service industry is rapidly evolving, and Vangie Hu, Regional Marketing Director of UFS Southeast Asia, says UFS is committed to helping chefs stay ahead with practical and sustainable innovations.

The “Flavor Shock” trend encourages chefs to create dishes that defy expectations, pushing culinary boundaries to provide diners with an unforgettable sensory experience.

The “Local Abundance” trend focuses on using local and seasonal produce, strengthening the connection between kitchens and communities while elevating dishes with regional stories.

Chefs are encouraged to maximize ingredient use, save costs, and please eco-conscious diners by adopting low-waste practices that align with sustainable living.

The concept of “waste” in relation to food has traditionally been viewed negatively, often associated with decaying vegetable scraps. However, recent trends have begun to change this perception. (Pix: UFS)

Modern Comfort and Plant Power

While comfort food remains popular, diners seek innovative takes on classic dishes that blend nostalgia with modern culinary storytelling.

With increased flexitarian diets, chefs can offer diverse and inclusive plant-based menu options, reducing costs and environmental impact.

The “New Sharing” trend transforms dining into a shared, interactive experience, encouraging chefs to experiment with innovative, communal dishes that foster joy and connection.

As vegetables gain popularity, chefs are challenged to showcase them as the stars of their dishes, appealing to a new generation of diners seeking nutritious and flavorful meals.

It’s all about that kitchen creativity! (Pix: UFS)

Holistic Dining and Industry Insights

Consumers are increasingly aware of the health implications of their food choices.

This trend emphasizes dishes that promote well-being through balanced ingredients and mindful preparation.

Chefs and foodservice operators are invited to explore these trends at the Worldchefs Congress, where UFS will provide insights and inspiration for future menus.

You can download a copy of the UFS Future Menu Trends Report 2024 here.

Did you know that 89% of meat-free meals are eaten by non-vegetarians?



It’s just one of the insights that’s shaped Unilever Food Solutions’ 2024 Future Menu Trends Report.



Find out how it is attracting, engaging and supporting chefs. ⬇️ #UniquelyUnilever — Unilever (@Unilever) June 11, 2024

