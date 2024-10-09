Police Chase Or Marathon Training?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A 35-year-old man found himself in a sticky situation when he attempted to flee from a roadblock at Jalan Utara, Tawau near a local religious primary school, on Monday morning.

Screenshots from Nabalu News & Majoriti

The incident, which took place around 10:30 AM, turned into an unusual scene when his car skidded, prompting him to make a run for it on foot.

Tawau District Police Chief Assistant Commissioner, Jasmin Hussin stated that the man was apprehended later that same day.

He is now under investigation for obstructing a public servant under Section 186 of the Penal Code and for failing to follow police orders under Section 26(2) of the Police Act 1967.

A video clip, went viral on Instagram that showed the incident. The suspect, dressed in a yellow shirt, being chased by a traffic officer who had to pull out his firearm.

At one point, the man tried to hide behind a motorcyclist before attempting to flee once again.

While the incident was serious, netizens couldn’t help but find humor in the footage. Comments flooded social media, with users making jokes about the whole situation:

The suspect’s behavior left many wondering why he decided to flee in the first place. Some joked, “Kenapa lari… tidak mau IC kah? 😂😂” (Why run… don’t you want your ID card?).

Some were more amused by the camera work, calling it a “win” in the chase video.

The full investigation is ongoing, and the police will submit their findings to the Deputy Public Prosecutor for further action.

