Hawker Cooked Up A RM4.5 Million Scam Using Fake Investments And ‘Slimming Coffee’

A female hawker, accused of orchestrating a RM4.5 million fraud scheme, was apprehended in Sarawak as she attempted to flee the country.

The arrest came after seven victims sought help from Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng.

The DAP lawmaker revealed that upon receiving the victims’ complaints, he inquired with the Sentul police about the case’s progress.

The police promptly issued an arrest warrant and apprehended the suspect on 26 September in Sarawak as she was preparing to escape to Kalimantan, Indonesia.

Exploiting Sympathy for Financial Gain

China Press reported that the fraudulent scheme, which unfolded over two years, involved the suspect claiming she could quickly obtain permits from the city council.

She invited people to invest in a hawker centre and later sought partners to sell “slimming coffee”.

The woman also exploited sympathy by using photos of a partner’s ill mother to secure loans from loan sharks and solicit donations.

Nanyang reported that one victim, identified only as Lin, 37, was approached by the suspect after being hospitalized following a robbery.

She claimed she could hire a lawyer for me to claim compensation. I transferred the money without thinking much. In the end, I lost over RM40,000

Long-standing Friendships Betrayed

Additionally, another victim, known as Wang, pointed out that besides friends, the female hawker also swindled his brother out of more than RM100,000.

Even his sister-in-law and her family were defrauded of large sums.

The female suspect didn’t spare even her friends, whom she had known for over 30 years.

Wang mentioned that the female suspect once owned a food centre in Kepong, and most of the victims had rented stalls from her.

Warning Against Investment Scams

The suspect was charged in court under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.

She pleaded not guilty and was released on a RM6,000 bail.

Police are expected to file additional charges under the same section for other related cases.

Lim warned the public about the proliferation of high-return investment scams, emphasising the need for individuals to research and discern legitimate opportunities.

He advised caution when encountering offers of easy access to government projects or permits, suggesting that people verify such claims with local representatives or village heads to avoid fraud.

