Customers Flee In Horror As Man Commits Lewd Act In Subang Bestari Convenience Store

A shocking incident at a convenience store in Subang Bestari, Selangor, has led to a police investigation after a man allegedly exposed himself and performed a lewd act in front of customers.

An 18-year-old woman reported to the police on Monday (7 Oct) that a stranger sitting at a nearby table had suddenly exposed himself while she was chatting with a friend.

Superintendent Mohd Hafiz Muhammad Nor, head of the Sungai Buloh police district, confirmed the incident.

The man openly exposed himself and engaged in an indecent act, causing the victim and her friend to flee the store in distress.

Authorities Seek Public Assistance

The police have opened an investigation under Section 509 of the Penal Code, which deals with insulting a person’s modesty.

If found guilty, the offence can be punishable by imprisonment for up to five years, or a fine, or both.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward and assist with the investigation.

Witnesses can contact the nearest police station or the Investigating Officer, Sergeant Darul Salam Mohamed, at 013-451 9575.

