“ASEAN-UK Advancing Creative Economy” Initiative Launched To Foster Collaboration & Development Across The Region

The UK Mission to ASEAN and the British Council are thrilled to announce the launch of the unique ASEAN-UK Advancing Creative Economy initiative, aimed at bolstering creative economies across the ASEAN region through collaboration with the UK. The programme will focus on professional development, knowledge exchange, and networking among policymakers and creative practitioners.

The programme started with a policymakers’ roundtable in Jakarta earlier this year, bringing together for the first time thought leaders from the UK and representatives from each of the ASEAN member states. The ASEAN-UK Advancing Creative Economy initiative represents a significant step forward in strengthening the creative industries across ASEAN countries.

UK Ambassador to ASEAN, Sarah Tiffin, said:

“The creative economy has an important role to play in driving growth and innovation in the thriving partnership between the UK and ASEAN. We are thrilled to collaborate with the British Council and the ASEAN Secretariat as we work to advance the sustainable development of creative networks throughout ASEAN. By combining our collective strengths and fostering collaboration, we can amplify the impact of the creative industries, strengthen cultural ties, and pave the way for a brighter, more innovative future for both the UK and the ASEAN region.”

The ASEAN-UK Advancing Creative Economy initiative is delivered by British Council with the co-funding by the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, and it is delivered in partnership with the ASEAN Secretariat. The initiative supports the implementation of the objectives outlined in the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community Blueprint 2025 and the ASEAN Strategic Plan for Culture and Arts 2016-2025.

British Council Country Director of Indonesia / Director of South East Asia, Summer Xia, said: “In this first-of-its-kind joint programme between the British Council, UK Mission to ASEAN, and the ASEAN Secretariat, we aim to take a holistic approach to empower ASEAN policymakers and practitioners in creative economy, enhance the quality and diversity of festivals across the ASEAN region, foster cultural exchange and collaboration between the UK and South East Asia, and provide valuable insights and research into the ASEAN arts and creative sectors, a topic of great interest to many in the region.”

The new initiative will consist of three main strands:

Professional Development Courses

These courses will focus on creative economy policy development and festival development and management, offering tailored programmes to support the growth journey of policymakers, festival producers and creative professionals.

Knowledge Exchange Between the UK and ASEAN

Through delegations to the UK for ASEAN festival managers and policy development roundtables, this strand aims to facilitate meaningful exchanges and collaborations between the two regions.

Research into the ASEAN Arts Sector

This includes initiatives such as a regional perception poll, mapping of the arts and creative technology landscape in ASEAN, and mapping of ASEAN festivals, providing valuable insights for future collaborations and initiatives.

The ASEAN-UK Advancing Creative Economy initiative also delivers on ASEAN’s Connectivity agenda, with people-to-people connectivity one of the priorities under the ASEAN Master Plan on Connectivity. This initiative is one of many by the UK Mission to ASEAN, highlighting the thriving partnership between the UK and ASEAN.

For more information and to sign up, please visit bit.ly/AdvancingCreativeEconomy

